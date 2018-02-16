Racing Post Home
Talk Of The Tracks SANDOWN FRIDAY

Midnight Tune back to winning ways for in-form Honeyball in Grade 2 hurdle

Alan Crowhurst
By Kitty Trice

Midnight Tune made amends for her below-par run at Ascot last time by landing the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle for the in-form Anthony Honyeball and Aidan Coleman at Sandown.

Always prominent from the start, the 4-1 favourite jumped fluently throughout and was driven out to win by three lengths from the Paul Nicholls-trained If You Say Run, who was all out to hold off Sensulano for second spot.

Having been headed for the lead by Banjo Girl in the back straight, the pair set a strong pace and had several of their rivals struggling several flights out. 

On reaching the home straight, Midnight Tune was asked to pick up again by Coleman and despite looking like being headed from If You Say Run, managed to find more under pressure to win comfortably. 

All Currencies, who was prominent in the market before the off, was one who disappointed having never travelled under Joshua Moore, while Melangerie, who had won her two previous starts for Nicky Henderson, jumped awkwardly and faded tamely from three out.

