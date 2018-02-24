Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Michael Scudamore is among those with cause to celebrate

Michael Scudamore: the trainer is 34
Michael Scudamore: the trainer is 34
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

Laurie Laxon 72
Eight-time champion trainer in Singapore

Chris Speckert 64
Trainer of Pleasant Tap & Pleasant Stage

Michael Scudamore 34
Trainer of Monbeg Dude & Next Sensation

Henry Beeby 52 
Goffs Group chief executive

Guy Guignard 68
Rider of Baiser Vole & Ravinella

Roger Hoad 74
Rider of Early Settler

Terry Sturrock 72
Rider of Quoit & Sky Diver

James O’Reilly 32
Rider of Les Arcs

Nick Pomfret 55
Tilton-on-the-Hill trainer

David Moorhead 67
Former Middleham trainer

Richie Spate 37
Head lad to Robin Matthew

Dave Lynn 53
William Hill head of media

Tony Allen 66
Owner with Cecil Ross

Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets