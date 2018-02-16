Michael Holding is among those who'll be celebrating

Charlie Nelson 63

Trainer of Double Schwartz & Minstrella



Paul D’Arcy 62

Trainer of Forest Magic & Indian Haven



Robert Edmondson 65

Champion apprentice 1972



Yusuke Igarashi 34

Champion jump jockey in Japan 2009 & 2010



Mike Pegram 66

Owner of Real Quiet & Silverbulletday



Carl Icahn 82

Owner of Meadow Star



Christopher Hanbury 74

Owner of Stormyfairweather & Irish Hussar



Andrew Longman 50

Co-owner of My Way De Solzen



Lady Melissa Brooke 83

Breeder of Far From Trouble & Mountainous



Cedric Boutin 50

Trainer of Shigeru Summit



Bob Johnson 78

Former Newcastle trainer



Laurie Gulas 49

Rider of Free Vacation



Sara Nathan 62

Member of the Gambling Review Body



Michael Holding 64

Cricketer-turned-racehorse owner



Graham Jones 59

Owner of Paco Filly



Arthur Elson 80

Lifelong racegoer