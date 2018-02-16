Michael Holding is among those who'll be celebrating
Charlie Nelson 63
Trainer of Double Schwartz & Minstrella
Paul D’Arcy 62
Trainer of Forest Magic & Indian Haven
Robert Edmondson 65
Champion apprentice 1972
Yusuke Igarashi 34
Champion jump jockey in Japan 2009 & 2010
Mike Pegram 66
Owner of Real Quiet & Silverbulletday
Carl Icahn 82
Owner of Meadow Star
Christopher Hanbury 74
Owner of Stormyfairweather & Irish Hussar
Andrew Longman 50
Co-owner of My Way De Solzen
Lady Melissa Brooke 83
Breeder of Far From Trouble & Mountainous
Cedric Boutin 50
Trainer of Shigeru Summit
Bob Johnson 78
Former Newcastle trainer
Laurie Gulas 49
Rider of Free Vacation
Sara Nathan 62
Member of the Gambling Review Body
Michael Holding 64
Cricketer-turned-racehorse owner
Graham Jones 59
Owner of Paco Filly
Arthur Elson 80
Lifelong racegoer