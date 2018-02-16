Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Michael Holding is among those who'll be celebrating

Michael Holding: the owner and cricket legend is 64
Edward Whitaker
Charlie Nelson 63
Trainer of Double Schwartz & Minstrella

Paul D’Arcy 62
Trainer of Forest Magic & Indian Haven

Robert Edmondson 65
Champion apprentice 1972

Yusuke Igarashi 34
Champion jump jockey in Japan 2009 & 2010

Mike Pegram 66
Owner of Real Quiet & Silverbulletday

Carl Icahn 82
Owner of Meadow Star

Christopher Hanbury 74
Owner of Stormyfairweather & Irish Hussar

Andrew Longman 50
Co-owner of My Way De Solzen

Lady Melissa Brooke 83
Breeder of Far From Trouble & Mountainous

Cedric Boutin 50
Trainer of Shigeru Summit

Bob Johnson 78
Former Newcastle trainer

Laurie Gulas 49
Rider of Free Vacation

Sara Nathan 62
Member of the Gambling Review Body

Michael Holding 64 
Cricketer-turned-racehorse owner

Graham Jones 59
Owner of Paco Filly

Arthur Elson 80
Lifelong racegoer

