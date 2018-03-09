Racing Post Home
Talk Of The Tracks DUNDALK FRIDAY

Mendelssohn makes composed winning reappearance in O'Brien 1-2-3

Mendelssohn amd Ryan Moore in winning action at Del Mar last November
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1
By Bruce Jackson

Mendelssohn made a winning return to action to set up Derby targets as he led home an Aidan O’Brien-trained tricast in the Dundalk Listed mile feature that was the 32Red Patton Stakes.

Ryan Moore only had to shake up last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner on his first start on the all-weather to win cosily as evens favourite from his well-backed (5-2 from 9-2) stablemate Threeandfourpence.

The pair had the race between them in the final two furlongs with Champagne Stakes winner Seahenge staying on late for third over three lengths adrift.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien pointed the way to Dubai next for the UAE Derby on World Cup night and was not ruling out the Kentucky Derby for the son of Scat Daddy, who won by threequarters of a length.

O'Brien said: "It was nice to get him started. He did everything right, he travelled and quickened well.

"He was obviously a little bit rusty for his first run in a long time but Ryan was very happy with him. He's done very well physically over the winter and mentally he's very relaxed.

"If everything is well with him we'll go on to Dubai and if he runs a big race there we could well go on to the Kentucky Derby. He's a good traveller and there's plenty of dirt form in his pedigree."

The  field was reduced to six when Irish Minister refused to go into the stalls and was withdrawn.

If everything is well with him we'll go on to Dubai and if he runs a big race there we could well go on to the Kentucky Derby

