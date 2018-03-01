Memory lane: ten famous images from bygone festivals
Toutancarmont carries out Quantitiativeeasing in the 2015 cross-country chase, an incident that resulted in a broken leg for Racing Post photographer Patrick McCann – and an HWPA photo of the year award
Patrick McCann
Charlie Swan performs a rare jump jockey flying dismount following the second of Istabraq's three Champion Hurdle victories
Edward Whitaker
Arkle – also known as 'Himself' – is led in after defeating Mill House in the 1964 Gold Cup
Gerry Cranham
Ruby Walsh celebrates victory on Kauto Star in the 2009 Gold Cup – becoming the first pair to regain the title in the race's history following their 2007 triumph
Anne Grossick
The £50 million fall: Annie Power's exit at the last in the mares' hurdle saved bookmakers a fortune – she was the last of four Willie Mullins favourites in an accumulator on the opening day following victories for Douvan, Un De Sceaux and Faugheen
Edward Whitaker
Henrietta Knight runs into the arms of Terry Biddlecombe after Best Mate and Jim Culloty won the 2004 Gold Cup – the pair's third victory in the festival showpiece
Edward Whitaker
Edward Gillespie's face says it all as news breaks that the 2001 Cheltenham Festival is cancelled due to the foot and mouth outbreak
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Dorothy Paget leads in Golden Miller and Gerry Wilson after their victory in the 1934 Gold Cup. Golden Miller remains the most successful horse in the race's history, winning five consecutive races between 1932 and 1936
Jonjo O'Neill signs autographs while aloft on fans' shoulders after winning the Gold Cup on Dawn Run – the mare remains the only horse to have completed the Champion Hurdle/Gold Cup double
Getty Images
Racegoers react as Cue Card falls three out in the 2016 Gold Cup, losing his chance to scoop the Jockey Club £1 million Triple Crown bonus following victories in the Betfair Chase and King George