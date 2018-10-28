Wonderful Winx 4lb shy of her brilliant best in fourth Cox Plate

It was the biggest race of her career and Winx posted her best performance this year to cosily secure a fourth Cox Plate.

A winning Racing Post Rating of 126 ranks it as the fifth best performance of the great mare's career, 4lb shy of her peak but still putting her up among the best horses in the world for 2018.

Success was never in doubt and she was nudged home in the final 100 yards to score by an easy two lengths from Benbatl (124), with regular rival Humidor (118) a further two and three-quarter lengths back in third.

It is two seasons since she was at her very best, when posting RPRs of 130 for a pair or enormous-margin victories in the 2016 Cox Plate and 2017 George Ryder Stakes, but this run showed that age and racing have done little to dull the sparkle of an all-time great.



At her best she rates as one of just four fillies or mares worldwide to have broken into the 130-club on RPRs since 2000, along with Black Caviar (133), Goldikova (131) and Treve (131).

She hasn't proved herself at that super-elite level this season but that may be simply down to the fact she has not faced a rival capable of pushing her that high.

Winx on the beach: wondermare wears Cox Plate efforts better than connections

29 not out! Watch Winx make history with easy Cox Plate success

Peak ability is only one measure of a racehorse, however, and Winx's superstar status has never hinged on ratings.

Her unbroken sequence of 29 wins spanning four years over distances of six and a half furlongs to a mile and three furlongs, including a record four Cox Plates, have more than secured her legend; those big 130 performances were the icing on the cake.



Top fillies and mares since 2000 by RPR

1 Black Caviar (Aus) 133

2 Goldikova (Fr) 131

Treve (Fr) 131

4 Winx (Aus) 130

5 Enable (GB) 129

Rachel Alexandra (US) 129

Zarkava (Fr) 129

8 Zenyatta (US) 128

Danedream (Ger) 128

10 Gentildonna (Jpn) 126

Pride (Fr) 126

Snow Fairy (GB) 126

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com