Winter is coming – and so are the massed ranks of the Ditcheat army

With next to no dabbling in summer jumping this year it was a quiet few months down Ditcheat way. “I even heard some of the press muttering something must be wrong,” laughs Paul Nicholls. But during that time he told anyone within earshot he planned to roar back into action come the two-day meeting at Chepstow in October and the ten-time champion was true to his word. He sent out four winners at what used to be regarded as the start of the winter season.

A healthy flow of winners since then points to another golden November, which is traditionally the stable’s strongest time of year. His winning tally for that month in the last five seasons reads: 17-24-19-28-20. That averages out at two winners every three days during each November day since 2013, and the trainer is hopeful of maintaining the sequence “provided we get plenty of rain soon”.

The yard was dealt a “massive blow” last week with the news that Master Tommytucker, rated by his trainer “one of the most talented horses we’ve had here since the days of Kauto Star”, is out for the season after sustaining a couple of hairline fractures to his off-fore knee in a fall at Chepstow.

Nicholls still looks strong in the novice chase department, with the likes of Captain Cattistock, Djingle, Dynamite Dollars, Envoye Special, Mont Des Avaloirs, Movewiththetimes, Topofthegame and Secret Investor all possessing the potential to be competitive at Graded level.

Stable profile

Yard Manor Farm Stables

Where Ditcheat, Somerset

Second yard Highbridge Farm, Alhampton, Somerset

Started training October 19, 1991

Horses in yard 128

Members of staff 50

Head lad Clifford Baker

Assistant trainer Harry Derham

Assistant head lad David Rochestera

Pupil assistant trainer Natalie Parker

Assistant head lass Rose Loxton

Travelling head lass Kate Nutt

Assistant travelling head lass Trudie Smith

Jockeys Harry Cobden, Sam Twiston-Davies, Sean Bowen, Nick Scholfield

Conditionals Bryony Frost, Lorcan Williams, Alex Thorne

Amateurs Will Biddick, Bryan Carver, Matt Hampton, Natalie Parker, Harriet Tucker

PA Hannah Roche, Sarah West

Finance Lina Chadburn

Stable sponsor Morson Group

Website paulnichollsracing.com

Twitter @PFNicholls

WINNERS IN BRITAIN

2017-18 127

2016-17 171

2015-16 122

2014-15 124

PROFIT/LOSS TO £1 STAKE

2017-18 -£132.84

2016-17 -£78.39

2015-16 -£73.23

2014-15 +£59.40

PRIZE-MONEY 2017-18

£2,513,233

Adrien Du Pont

Pedigree: six-year-old gelding

Califet (sire) - Santariyka (dam)

Owner: Mrs Johnny de la Hey

Form figures: 13232F-

Racing Post Rating: 148 chase; Official rating 144 chase

Ran to a consistent level of form last season without adding to his Fontwell win, but the small-field novice chases he was contesting didn’t play to his strengths, as he can be quite keen in his races and wasn’t getting enough cover. I hope he’ll be better suited by fast-run handicaps where they go a good gallop, you can drop him in and then creep into the race. He’ll be entered for all the decent handicaps from 2m4f upwards, starting at Ascot next month when we’ll try him over 3m. Probably doesn’t want the ground too soft.

Amour De Nuit

6g Azamour - Umthoulah

Andrew Williams

533F-11

RPR 139c OR 137c

Decent fun horse. Had a busy old time of it last season but held his form well over hurdles before switching to fences in May, when he was a bit nervous early on at Kempton but did the job nicely in the end. Returned from a well-earned break in a novices’ handicap at Ludlow last week and jumped well before coming home alone. He should win more of that type of race.

Amour De Nuit with new number-one stable jockey Harry Cobden

Art Mauresque

8g Policy Maker - Modeva

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

P/F242-7

RPR 159c OR 148c

Being handicapped right up to his best has left him increasingly hard to place in the last two seasons, but he showed he’s a smart chaser with cracking runs behind Waiting Patiently at Kempton and Top Notch at Sandown. He disappointed me at Chepstow the other day when I thought he’d go well, after which we made a plea to the handicapper, asking him to give the horse a chance as he hasn’t won for two years. And what happened? They dropped him one pound! I was bitterly disappointed, to put it mildly. What good will that do? Horses should be handicapped to allow them the opportunity to win races. He’s best fresh, wants quick ground, is better on a flat track and when he gets the right conditions deserves to win a nice prize.

If I could sum up last season in one word . . .

Good

Ashutor

4g Redoute’s Choice - Ashalanda

Stewart family

0/51-325 (Flat form)

RPR 99 Flat

A recent arrival, he was a winner on the Flat in France for the Aga Khan. I hope he’s a decent prospect for novice hurdles later in the season.

Ask For Glory

4g Fame And Glory - Ask Helen

Colm Donlon & Paul Barber

1 (point-to-point form)

RPR 94 (point)

Exciting prospect but very much a chaser of the future. The impressive winner of his only start in a maiden point-to-point in Ireland, he was very lean and light – quite sick actually – when he arrived here. But after a summer in Mr Barber’s field in front of his house he looks fantastic and is doing nothing but please me. We’re not rushing him, so he won’t be out in novice hurdles until after Christmas.

Bathsheba Bay

3g Footstepsinthesand - Valamareha

Michael Geoghegan

935135 (Flat form)

RPR 93 (Flat)

Consistent on the Flat for Richard Hannon. We started schooling him and found he was making a noise, so he’s been off for a wind op and been gelded. He’ll be juvenile hurdling after Christmas.

Birds Of Prey

4g Sir Prancealot - Cute

Kathy Stuart

211-442 (Flat)

RPR 99 Flat

Potentially a very interesting novice hurdler. We got him from John Oxx a year ago and he has since run three good races on the Flat. Likes a bit of cut and the ground was plenty quick enough when he was beaten at Haydock last time. We recently had his palate re-cauterised and he’s the type to go well in a big handicap on the Flat, so we’re aiming him at the November Handicap before going jumping. He's a great work horse and I can’t wait to see him go hurdling.

Black Corton

7g Laverock - Pour Le Meilleur

The Brooks, Stewart families & Jeremy Kyle

121154-

RPR 160c OR 153c

How can I describe him? He was amazing last season, a revelation. I wonder how many horses win eight times in their first season over fences. Arguably he was a bit unlucky not to have made it ten. When it came to the festival he made the running in the RSA and all that did was set things up for the others. So we deliberately changed tactics at Aintree and, although that was one run too many, it showed he can be ridden from off the pace. That’s just as well, because his first big target is the Ladbrokes Trophy, or the old Hennessy, and it would be no good thinking you could win there from the front. For his first run we have three options: the Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday if it’s on the quick side, the Champion Chase at Down Royal or the Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown. We are under no illusions he has to improve, as it’s going to be tougher this season, but he’s in great shape.

Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost with Black Corton after their Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase victory at Kempton on Boxing Day

Blackjack Kentucky

5g Oscar - My Name’s Not Bin

Owners Group 026

6/1- (pointing form)

RPR 91 (point)

Joined us in December having won an Irish point-to-point in impressive style. He was in training in the spring before we turned him away for the summer. Goes novice hurdling and looks as if he’ll stay well.

Blu Cavalier

8g Kayf Tara - Blue Ride

Angela & Bill Tincknell

44111-2

RPR 142h OR 143h

Came good over hurdles in the spring before having one run too many at the backend. Goes chasing now but needs cut in the ground, so is waiting for rain. Should provide his owners with plenty of fun round the smaller tracks.

Braqueur D’Or

7g Epalo - Hot D’Or

Corsellis & Seyfried

213420-9

RPR 144c OR 135c

Tough and consistent handicap chaser who has officially improved the best part of 30lb in the first year he’s been with us. We upped him in grade in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and he ran a blinder off a feather weight, after which he suffered a setback that kept him off four months. Since having a wind op over the summer he’s been hard to get fit, as per usual, and I knew he’d need the run at Cheltenham on Saturday. On decent ground he should do okay in staying handicaps at his own level.

Brelan D’As

7g Crillon - Las De La Croix

JP McManus

1/33500-

RPR 145h, 124c OR 132h, 130c

Bit frustrating as he should have won over fences by now but things didn’t happen for him last season. His work suggests he wants 3m but his form says he wants shorter. Ought to be winning novice chases.

Brio Conti

7g Dom Alco - Cadoulie Wood

The Gi Gi Syndicate

28115/1-

RPR 128c OR 145c

I was really looking forward to seeing how far he could go as a novice chaser but he suffered a tendon injury after making a winning debut at Carlisle. Has just started cantering and will be ready after Christmas, when we’ll find a graduation chase somewhere for a bit more experience. Hopefully he can progress from there. Isn’t the easiest to get fit.

Capeland

6g Poliglote - Neiland

Kathy Stuart

/242-222

RPR 129c OR 127c

Went chasing over the summer and is up to winning over fences before having a winter break.

Capitaine

6g Montmartre - Patte De Velour

Martin Broughton & Friends 2

1/11F5-0

RPR 156c, 142h OR 149c, 134h

He looked such an exciting prospect at Market Rasen last autumn, but after a fall in the Henry VIII he completely lost his confidence. Back problems plagued him from then on and he had surgery a few months ago for kissing spines. We’ve done plenty of dressage to build up his strength again and he’s definitely on the way back. I’ve got my eye on a fifty-grand 2m graduation chase at Carlisle next month. His chase handicap mark looks stiff but he’s attractively weighted over hurdles.

Captain Buck’s

6g Buck’s Boum - Ombre Jaune

Donlon & Doyle

2203-43

RPR 132c OR 124c

His race record tells the story – he’s been frustrating. A couple of times he has looked like winning but he’s gone and idled in front. Although we’ve run him on soft I think he wants better ground. Was a bit unlucky in running at Wincanton the other day and should win small races.

Captain Cattistock

5g Black Sam Bellamy - Pearl Buttons

Peter Hart

11414-6

RPR 143h OR 138h

Lovely prospect for novice chases. He’s won three times over hurdles – unlucky not to make it four – and ran a tidy race at Chepstow this month on ground that was too lively; the rain came a day too late for him. Jumps fences well – he won a point-to-point for Jack Barber in his younger days – but before going chasing I want to run him in the Fixed Brush Hurdle at Haydock. Those brushes obstacles and the likely soft ground will suit him.

Race in focus

I'm in a dilemma whether to stay over hurdles a bit longer with Captain Cattistock or go over fences. The Fixed Brush Hurdle at Haydock on November 24 offers the ideal solution. He’ll love those brush obstacles and the likely soft ground, so that’s where we’ll head with him.

Dark horse

Casko D’Airy

6g Voix Du Nord - Quaska D’Airy

Ged Mason & Sir Alex Ferguson

12/

RPR 112h OR -

The story so far has been one of frustration and heartbreak for his connections. He came over from France two years ago having shown a lot of promise, but twice succumbed to the same tendon injury and has missed two seasons. He’s obviously very fragile, but if we can keep him right and get him on the track – the signs are looking good at the moment – he’s well up to winning races over hurdles on soft ground. He has bags of ability.

Chameron

5g Laveron - Chamanka

Done, Ferguson, Fogg & Mason

11/2-F

RPR 135c OR 145c

Bit of a dark horse, but don’t write him off. Came from France with an impossibly high handicap mark two years ago and as he’s been so big and backward we have just bided our time with him. A few niggling problems restricted him to one run last season and so we left off him. Has done well physically for the break and would have been second at Chepstow this month but for falling. He’ll be okay.

Star quality

Clan Des Obeaux

6g Kapgarde - Nausicaa Des Obeaux

Mr & Mrs Paul Barber, Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson

14/2123-

RPR 164c OR 157c

I hope he’ll be a star for us this season. Provided there’s cut in the ground, it has always been our plan to start off in the Charlie Hall on Saturday, as he hasn’t won a Grade 1 so gets in with no penalties. Alternatively, he’s in the Champion Chase at Down Royal the same day, or we could go straight to the Betfair Chase at Haydock. Last season he’d thrown a splint after Christmas, causing him to miss Cheltenham, and considering he went to Aintree off the back of a rushed preparation he ran a blinder to be third to Might Bite in the Grade 1 Bowl. On that form he has 10lb to make up on Might Bite, but that’s not so much when you consider he wasn’t as fit as we would have liked. It’s easy to forget he’s still only six, with few miles on the clock, and he remains an exciting prospect. Doing very well physically.



Cliffs Of Dover

5g Canford Cliffs - Basanti

Mr & Mrs John Cotton

11111/P-

RPR 138h OR 140h

He’s been a legend for us, over hurdles and on the Flat. Came back late last season when returning from injury and in hindsight it was a waste of time running in the Kingwell Hurdle as the ground was much too soft. So we kept him for the Flat and he’s won three times. His mark shot up after he bolted in by 12 lengths at Haydock, but he has continued to run well since. We’ll switch back to jumping now and start by looking at the Greatwood, but he must have decent ground. Off 140 he looks attractively handicapped.

Copain De Classe

6g Enrique - Toque Rouge

Kyle, Stewart, Vogt & Wylie

1/3154-1

RPR 145c OR 130c

I've always thought a lot of him but he was frustrating last season, when he’d travel well but not find a great deal. We found he had an entrapped epiglottis, which basically meant he couldn’t breathe, so he’s had surgery and delighted me at Kempton eight days ago, where he jumped brilliant and galloped all the way to the line. Could reappear in the Listed 2m4f handicap at Wetherby on Friday, after which we’ll consider the BetVictor Gold Cup. His promising career is now firmly back on track.

Coup De Pinceau

6g Buck’s Boum - Castagnette

Colm Donlon

2/26216-

RPR 133h OR 134h

Likes good ground and showed winning form over hurdles when we took him up to Musselburgh in search of livelier conditions. Had a minor setback three weeks ago but is fine now and goes chasing round the smaller tracks, where distances around 2m4f should suit.

Star quality

Cyrname

6g Nickname - Narquille

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

121214-

RPR 162c OR 150c

I love him and he’s one of my favourites. This time last year I was tearing my hair out as he was so keen, both at home and on the track. He was almost unrideable. But I kept on saying to the owner, "I promise you he’s potentially a smart horse". And then we put him over fences and the penny finally dropped. He bolted up on his debut, having settled nicely, and hasn’t looked back. He won two Grade 2s, wasn’t beaten far in a Grade 1 and is a different animal – a proper horse now. He’s slightly better right-handed and could reappear on Saturday in the intermediate chase at Down Royal that we won about seven years on the trot, or the Colin Parker Chase at Carlisle. After that, those Graded chases at Ascot and Huntingdon might suit.

Cyrname (Scott Marshall, left) and Politologue (Harry Derham) lead the horses back after exercise

Dan McGrue

6g Dansant - Aahsaypasty

Mr & Mrs Paul Barber, D Bennett & D Martin

11/4411-

RPR 126h OR 132h

Picked up a small injury in January, which was a pity as he was just starting to get the hang of things in the jumping department. He’d been a slow learner but two Taunton novice hurdle wins showed he was going the right way. Only came back into training in September and won’t be out until after Christmas, when we’ll go chasing. He won three point-to-points despite some novicey jumping.

Danny Kirwan

5g Scorpion - Sainte Baronne

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

110-

RPR 108 bumper

Was impressive on his first two starts, in an Irish point and a bumper at Kempton. Clifford [Baker] and I were in two minds whether to run him again and I’m still kicking myself for taking him up to Aintree. He looked so light when I saw him in the paddock I knew it was a big mistake and he ran no sort of race. We have to put a line through that and he remains a high-class prospect for novice hurdles. Did really well for a summer break – he must have come back 50kg heavier – but he’s a big individual who still needs to fill into his frame, so we need to mind him. Should be ready in about a month’s time.

Danny Kirwan in his box at Manor Farm Stables

Danny Whizzbang

5g Getaway - Lakil Princess

Angela Tincknell

P1- (point form)

RPR 89 (point)

Old-fashioned chasing type, bought by Tom Malone at the Punchestown sales in April having won a point-to-point days earlier. Has a tough and athletic way about him and is up to winning a 3m maiden hurdle before coming into his own over fences in a year’s time.

Danse Idol

5m Dansant - Screen Idol

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Danse Idol

12-

RPR 95b

Another exciting mare for Highclere, she hasn’t done much wrong and looks a smart novice hurdle prospect. After winning her maiden point she had the misfortune to run up against the subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Relegate in a Punchestown bumper.

Deadline Diva

3f Frankel - Hurry Home Hillary

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

1

RPR -

Won twice on the Flat in France before making a successful hurdling debut at Bordeaux in September for Guillaume Macaire. Hasn’t been here long but looks a nice filly.

Deniliquin

3g Mastercraftsman - Bernie’s Moon

McNeill family

1

RPR -

We bought him after he’d made a winning hurdling debut at Vichy in France in September. He looks a big, chasing type but will be juvenile hurdling this season.

Densfirth

5g Flemensfirth - Denwoman

Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson & Mr & Mrs Paul Barber

45-

RPR 111b

As his name suggests he’s from the family of Denman and patience is the name of the game with this one. Since day one he’s been a big, backward individual who has needed plenty of time. We hadn’t been hard on him at home before he got a bit tired on his first run in a bumper. I should probably have put him away after that but we ran him again when he was too free. Goes novice hurdling and will improve for his first run.

Rival to watch

Simple, it has to be Nicky Henderson, because he has the best team of horses.

Diego Du Charmil

6g Ballingarry - Daramour

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

132F15-

RPR 164c OR 157c

Smart chaser who possesses loads of pace. He suffered a career-threatening injury in the autumn but made it back and put up easily his best performance when winning the Grade 1 2m novice chase at Aintree. The Haldon Gold Cup a week tomorrow has always been our first target and then he’ll hopefully work his way up through the top handicaps. Loves to be fresh.

Divin Bere

5g Della Francesca - Mofa Bere

Chris Giles

122/0PP-

RPR 146h OR 138h

Was struggling with his breathing last season, so had a soft-palate operation and showed the benefit when winning on the Flat this month. Although not the biggest in the world we’re going over fences with him; before that I’ll look for a decent handicap hurdle somewhere. Needs good ground.

Djingle

5g Voix Du Nord - Jourie

McNeill family

4114-

RPR 136h OR -

Came from France with decent form at Auteuil but he arrived looking lean and light and when we took him to Exeter for a Listed novice hurdle I said to the owner, "He’ll either win or be pulled up". I wasn’t far wrong, as he beat one home. That so often happens with horses who come from France later in the season; they simply don’t acclimatise and you might just as well leave them alone. Looks a different animal now, though is still a bit fresh and keen in his work, and we’ll look for a novice chase in a week or so. I like him.

Dolos

5g Kapgarde - Redowa

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

13272-2

RPR 155c OR 152c

Struggled a bit on the soft ground last winter, but showed good placed form in decent company. As he’s won just the once over fences he’s eligible for graduation/intermediate chases and went for one at Newton Abbot this month, where he ran close to a career-best on ground that turned against him, behind a winner who received a brilliant tactical ride. He’s tough and genuine and will definitely pay his way.

Dr Sanderson

4g Jeremy - Guydus

Million In Mind Racing Partnership

1-1

RPR 117h

Landed his bumper for Stuart Crawford in gutsy fashion. Didn’t beat a great deal when making a winning debut over hurdles last week but got the job done nicely and should give the Million In Mind syndicate plenty of fun through the season.

Dynamite Dollars

5g Buck’s Boum - Macadoun

Michael Geoghegan

13554-1

RPR 146c OR 146c

I always rated him a lovely prospect for novice chases and he was awesome on his debut at Market Rasen this month – I was thrilled with him. He’d held his form well in his novice hurdle season despite racing on unsuitably soft ground, as ideally he wants it decent, but always looked the sort to leave his rating well behind once going over fences. Although he’ll get further than 2m, we might now have a look at the Grade 2 Arkle trial at Cheltenham’s November meeting.

Earth Prince

4g Al Namix - Quarline De L’Ecu

Roger Penny

2

RPR 101b

A lot of our youngsters failed to make it to the track for one reason or another in the spring; this one did and he showed promise in a bumper despite running too free. The winner has since boosted the form. Goes novice hurdling in the next month.

Easyrun De Vassy

4g Muhtathir - Royale The Best

The Brooks, Stewart families & Jeremy Kyle

P-11

RPR 91 (point)

By the same sire as Pacha Du Polder, he won a couple of Irish maiden point-to-points in May before we bought him at the Tatts Ireland Cheltenham May sale. He’s done everything nicely and is ready to run, but we need some rain first. Like a lot of the youngsters, he’ll improve for a run.

Ecco

3g Maxios - Enjoy The Life

Colm Donlon

46160 (Flat form)

RPR 98 Flat

I find it harder and harder nowadays to get hold of potentially decent juvenile hurdlers but I hope we might have found one here. He arrived at the end of August, having shown decent form on the Flat in Germany. After running away with his maiden, he ran well in a Group 2, on the back of which he started fourth favourite for their Derby, where he ran down the field. He’s just been gelded and we’re still learning about him, but he’s clearly an exciting prospect for juvenile hurdles in the new year.

El Bandit

7g Milan - Bonnie Parker

Colm Donlon, Barry Fulton, Chris Giles

11710/1-

RPR 143c OR 141c

I really like this one. Won his only start over fences the May before last but came back a bit jarred up and had the rest of the season off. Obviously lacks experience but I think he could be quite nicely handicapped, so the plan is to start off in the Badger Ales Chase, although we desperately need rain. I think really highly of this horse and he’ll be entered for good staying chases like the Ladbrokes Trophy.

Enrilo

4g Buck’s Boum - Rock Treasure

Martin Broughton & Friends 4

1

RPR 111b

Cost a fair bit but has a nice pedigree. Overcame greenness when making a winning debut in a Worcester bumper last week. He’s still a big baby who will improve a lot from that, but we’ll mind him this season.

Envoye Special

4g Coastal Path - Santa Bamba

Stewart, Brooks, Kyle & Mason

1/622-

RPR 127c OR -

Came over from France in the spring and we’re really beginning to like him. He’d been second on both chase starts in France, after running too free each time and being the best part of 20 lengths clear at one stage. Keen and light when he first arrived, he looks twice the size now. He has a great pedigree, being a half-brother to French champion hurdler De Bon Coeur, and is a lovely prospect. Still needs to settle a bit better to fulfil his potential and, having recently had his palate re-cauterised, he won’t be ready for another month or so.

Eritage

4g Martaline - Sauves La Reine

Angela Tincknell

1

RPR -

We bought him after he won an all-weather bumper in the west of France in July. He had six weeks out in the field after he arrived and came back in a bit later than the others. Looks a fine future chasing prospect but will be novice hurdling this season.

Favorito Buck’s

6g Buck’s Boum - Sangrilla

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

3P181-4

RPR 135c OR 131c

Has been frustrating in that he’s never really translated his smart French form to this country, but at long last he seems to be getting there. For whatever reason it hasn’t happened for him, it may be that he’s been just slow to mature. Wins at Kempton and Fontwell suggest the penny is starting to drop and I hope he can continue to improve at his own level. He wants decent ground and a trip and doesn’t want to be running round the big tracks. Working very nicely at present.

Flic Ou Voyou

4g Kapgarde - Hillflower

Colm Donlon

4-

RPR 85b

I’ve always liked him but I was disappointed by his only bumper run as he’d been working well at home. I’d been struggling to put my finger on why he ran so moderately and then he made a noise at home, so he’s had a breathing operation over the summer. I hope he can now show his ability in novice hurdles.

Friend Or Foe

3g Walk In The Park - Mandchou

Gordon and Su Hall

44

RPR -

Showed ability in both his outings over hurdles in the French provinces this summer and joins our juvenile squad. He’s just started cantering after a month out in the field and still looks quite big and backward, so I’m in no rush with him.

Frodon

6g Nickname - Miss Country

Paul Vogt

21350-1

RPR 173c OR 158c

For winning a whole heap of races two seasons ago, this tough individual found himself handicapped to the hilt last winter. He’s not quite Grade 1 standard but still showed he’s very smart on his day and returned to put up a career-best effort when winning the Old Roan at Aintree yesterday. I was thrilled with that and despite all the racing he’s had he’s clearly still improving.

Getaway Trump

5g Getaway - Acinorev

Owners Group 023

34/146-

RPR 103b

Joined us midway through last season after winning an Irish point. He pulled much too hard on his first run for us at Kempton, getting a bit tired having looked like winning turning in, and then it was a waste of time running him on the heavy ground at Wincanton. Goes novice hurdling.

Give Me A Copper

8g Presenting - Copper Supreme

Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood

1/161/U1-

RPR 144c OR 146c

I love this horse to bits. He came back a bit jarred up after his win over fences at Kempton last autumn, so we were forced to draw stumps. We’ve played a patient game with him all along but I hope it will be rewarded as he’s a huge talent who can win a big one somewhere down the line. Will be ready sometime after Christmas, when the Cotswold Chase would be a possibility. Despite his lack of chasing experience he’ll probably get a Grand National entry.

Grand Sancy

4g Diamond Boy - La Courtille

Martin Broughton Racing Partners

224P-12

RPR 129h OR 130h

Travelled well in his races last season but didn’t get home. As so often happens in those circumstances we discovered he had a breathing problem, so we got that sorted. Has looked much more relaxed this season and after winning at Chepstow I may have run him again a bit quick at Kempton, although time may tell he ran into a good one. Should definitely win again.

Dark horse

Greaneteen

4g Great Pretender - Manson Teene

Chris Giles

3-

RPR -

Came over from France more than a year ago having shown a lot of promise in a race that worked out well. He suffered a small tendon injury, so we put him away for a year. He’s on the way back and I’m looking forward to seeing him in a maiden hurdle.

Hugos Horse

5g Turgeon - Bella Eria

The Stewart family

P3F2-14

RPR 103h

Won a point-to-point for Rose Loxton in April, although the form was probably nothing to write home about. Following a run at Kempton the other day we need to get him handicapped and then go chasing.

Ibis Du Rheu

7g Blue Bresil - Dona Du Rheu

John and Lisa Hales

23P/455-

RPR 150c OR 139c

It’s amazing to think he’s been chasing for two years but has yet to win over fences. He’s been placed stacks of times and it’s just a matter of time before he clicks. He came back in late and then had various little problems last season, so we never got a clear run with him and things didn’t go to plan. This time he’s come back earlier and as per usual he’s proving quite hard to get fit. We’ll find a beginners’ chase somewhere and work our way up from there, and I’m confident there’s more to come from him.

If You Say Run

6m Mahler - De Lissa

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing If You Say Run

12122P-

RPR 132h OR 131h

Another exciting mare for Highclere. She held her form well as a novice hurdler and you can forget her last run as she was over the top. We’ve recently had her palate re-cauterised and I’m looking at two options: a mares’ novice chase at Fontwell a week on Friday or a valuable mares’ handicap hurdle at Wincanton the following day.

Kapcorse

5g Kapgarde - Angesse

JP McManus

4/6761-

RPR 131c, 110h OR 128c, 123h

Was big and backward when joining us from France, and although I liked him from day one he ran just okay over hurdles, still too green to do himself justice. We switched him to fences at Bangor in April just for a bit of experience and his victory took us by surprise. He’ll be ready any day now and we have the option of switching back to hurdles.