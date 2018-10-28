'We’ve always thought of him as a stayer and I’m dying to up him again in trip'

Le Prezien

7g Blue Bresil - Abu Dhabi

JP McManus

/2381P-2

RPR 161c, 152h OR 156c, 152h

Following a couple of near-misses in the autumn he came good in the Grand Annual, where a fast-run race over 2m obviously suited him. I still think he’s every bit as effective over 2m4f. He starts the season on a career-high and life won’t be so easy from now on, so we went back over hurdles for his first run and he ran a tidy race at Ffos Las. He’ll get entries in all the big handicap chases.

Paul Nicholls with Le Prezien (Kate McCormack) walk off the round gallop at Manor Farm Stables

Lisa De Vassy

3f Cokoriko - Mona Vassy

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

1-13 (Flat)

RPR 88 Flat

She’d won her first two starts on the Flat in the south of France before finishing third in a Listed fillies’ event at Saint-Cloud. As she’s not the biggest in the world we wanted to make sure she could jump, so Harry Cobden went over to France one morning to school her before we bought her. She’s really quick at her obstacles and ready to roll.

Magic Saint

4g Saint Des Saints - Magic Poline

Mr and Mrs John Cotton

111135-

RPR 134c OR 145c

Very interesting arrival from France. Only four, he’s already won four times at Auteuil, twice over hurdles and twice over fences, and we're lucky to have him. He reminds me of Unioniste, who had very good form over fences as a four-year-old. Chasers of that age still have a useful allowance in handicaps this side of Christmas and we’ll do our best to take advantage of that. I’ll enter him for the BetVictor Gold Cup and hope we might sneak in off a low weight. I’m still getting to know him but everything I’ve seen suggests he’s a really nice prospect. I suspect he’ll want some cut and he should stay well.

Magoo

6g Martaline - Noche

Brooks, Felton, Stewart & Vogt

1/1-

RPR 126h, OR 126h

Patience has been the name of the game with this one. He’d been off the track the best part of two years before winning a handicap hurdle at Fontwell in March, and then he got injured again. The frustrating thing is they’ve all been niggling problems, nothing major. After the latest setback he had surgery on his off-hind hock in the summer; now we have to keep him in one piece and hope he has a clear run when going novice chasing once there’s cut in the ground.

Malaya

4f Martaline - Clarte D’Or

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

212218-

RPR 131h OR 141h

Tough individual with loads of ability. As a three-time juvenile winner over hurdles she had quite a hard season but has come back having done really well for a break. We plan to take her to Auteuil on November 11 for the Prix Renaud du Vivier, worth an awful lot of money and a race we won five years ago with Ptit Zig. Then she’ll go chasing. Being a four-year-old filly she’ll get all the allowances over fences and we hope to put them to good use.

McFabulous

4g Milan - Rossavon

Giraffa Racing

1

RPR 116b

Comes from a good family, as he’s a half-brother to Waiting Patiently. I’ve always liked him and he could be smart. Ran a bit green on his bumper debut at Chepstow this month but when Harry [Cobden] gave him a couple of smacks he took off. We haven’t decided yet as a team where to go next. We might look at the bumper at Cheltenham’s three-day November meeting, and depending on what happened there he could stay down that route all season, or we could go novice hurdling.

Meagher’s Flag

3g Teofilo - Gearanai

Stephen White

0-31026 (Flat form)

RPR 84 Flat

A winner on the Flat for Jim Bolger, we bought him at Goffs in September and he’ll be a dual-purpose horse for us. He’s just been gelded, so he'll be out after Christmas.

Moabit

6g Azamour - Moonlight Danceuse

Owners Group 014

234113-

RPR 140h, 118c OR 134h, 125c

So tough and versatile, he’s now won nine times for us on the Flat and over hurdles. When he returns sometime next month we have the option of going hurdling or chasing and he’s likely to mix and match. Must have soft ground nowadays.

Modus

8g Motivator - Alessandra

JP McManus

1F185-1

RPR 156c OR 146c

Smart chaser, for whom decent ground is pretty much essential. Won three chases in his first season over fences but struggled in the conditions at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals. Back on a livelier surface I knew there would be a nice prize in him and he duly bagged one on Saturday. He’ll be entered in all the valuable handicaps but there are no specific targets.

.

Mont Des Avaloirs

5g Blue Bresil - Abu Dhabi

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

13414-2

RPR 140c OR -

Brother to Le Prezien but has much more physical scope than him. Did well as a novice hurdler considering we had babyish issues with him and he’s still got a lot of growing up to do. Bumped into an impressive winner on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot, a track that didn’t suit him, but didn’t jump with fluency and we need to work on that. We also need to nurture him and give him time to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Movewiththetimes

7g Presenting - Dare To Venture

JP McManus

12/423P-

RPR 145c OR 140c

I still don’t quite understand why he failed to win over fences last winter, although he was placed in smart company and is at least a novice for this season. We aimed him at one of the handicaps at the festival but he didn’t jump particularly well. We’ll start low down in a beginners’ chase somewhere and gradually build up his confidence. He’s working very well and I can see him progressing through the season.

My Way

4g Martaline - Royale Majesty

McNeill family and Chris Giles

32/2322-

RPR 122h 141c OR -

Really exciting newcomer from France. Although still a maiden after six starts, all at Auteuil, he has some smart form over hurdles and fences. On his last two starts he was racing against the best chasers of his age group in France and his five-length second to the brilliant Whetstone, conceding the winner 9lb, was made to look even better when Whetsone went on to become the champion four-year-old chaser. He reminds me very much of Noland and Al Ferof, not electric at home but a real galloper who jumps great. He’ll stick to hurdling this season, starting low down, but I’d like to think we could end up at Cheltenham come the spring.

Old Guard

7g Notnowcato - Dolma

The Brooks, Stewart families & Jeremy Kyle

54174-2

RPR 159h OR 153h

Has been an amazing servant over the years and we love him to bits. Has been slower than usual to come to hand this autumn and his decent run at Kempton the other day will have sharpened him up nicely for his first real target, the 3m Grade 2 hurdle at Wetherby on Saturday. Later on he’ll go for similar races to last season, although we could try chasing. He didn’t seem to enjoy the experience two years ago but we might explore that option again.

Overland Flyer

7g Westerner - Love Train

Colm Donlon

/14/P-22P

RPR 133c OR 126c

Sustained a minor fracture the season before last, so he came back in late this time last year and we only got two runs into him over fences. Caught us unawares when running too free and enthusiastically at Newton Abbot and Wincanton. A horse who takes a lot of getting fit, he’s back in earlier this time and we took him to Worcester last week where he pulled himself up. Should win round the smaller tracks.

Pacha Du Polder

11g Muhtathir - Ambri Piotta

The Stewart family

4114/31-

RPR 154c OR 139c

Our team of hunter chasers comprises Binge Drinker, Southfield Vic, Unioniste, Wonderful Charm, Emerging Talent, Silsol and the star of the show, Pacha Du Polder. He’s been a real legend and is such a favourite with everyone in the yard. His victory under Harriet Tucker in the Foxhunter was a special day for all of us, and after a nice long holiday he’s in work again and all roads will lead back to Cheltenham to see if he can win it for a third time, on the back of one prep run beforehand. After the festival he’ll be retired. Harriet hopes to be fit again to ride, having had surgery on her shoulder over the summer.

Pacha Du Polder (10) and Harriet Tucker win the Foxhunter in March

Peak To Peak

6g Authorized - Bayourida

Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse

73511/3-

RPR 129h OR 130h

It was a shame he sustained a small injury last autumn after his huge effort in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow, a race that worked out amazingly well. He’s on the way back but won’t be ready until around Christmas, so it might be sensible to stick to hurdling this winter and follow the sort of route Topofthegame took last season. He’s definitely handicapped to win races.

Pilansberg

6g Rail Link - Posteritas

Martin Broughton & Friends 3

193219/

RPR 133h OR 132h

We were getting him ready for a crack at the Cesarewitch 12 months ago when a warning light started flashing, so we left off him for the winter. He’d been busy for a couple of seasons, on the Flat and over hurdles, so the break will have done him good. He’s ready to run and will have one or two outings over hurdles and then go novice chasing. I don’t suppose too many Rail Links have jumped fences, so let’s hope that’s not an issue.

Star quality

Politologue

7g Poliglote - Scarlet Row

John and Lisa Hales

111241-

RPR 173c OR 168c

Undoubtedly our star of last season, when his four victories included two Grade 1s. When he gave us our tenth victory in the Tingle Creek, that was a very special day. He ran a bit below his best in the Champion Chase, travelling so well before fading. For some reason Cheltenham doesn’t bring out the best in him and he has yet to win there. So we stepped him up in trip to 2m4f in the Melling, put the tongue-tie on and bingo! We’ve always thought of him as a stayer and I’m dying to up him further in trip. We’re open-minded as to his first run; he could step up to 3m in the Betfair Chase, but if all the top chasers ended up at Haydock and the ground was heavy, we might be better off going to Ascot the same day for their valuable 2m5f chase. We’ll then take a view about the King George. I think he’ll get 3m but if he doesn’t there are stacks of good middle-distance chases he can go for. He had a slight setback soon after returning when having to have a fractured tooth removed, but he’s fine now and couldn’t be in better order.



Posh Trish

5m Stowaway - Moscow Demon

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Posh Trish

/11030-1

RPR 119h OR 122h

Lovely filly who got her hurdling career off to a perfect start at Chepstow this month. She’ll now go for a valuable mares’ novice hurdle at Newbury on November 8 and if she were to win there I wouldn’t be afraid to take on the boys in something like the Challow Hurdle.

Present Man

8g Presenting - Glen’s Gale

Mr and Mrs Mark Woodhouse

P/11043-

RPR 152c OR 144c

He was bought by Mark and Tessa Woodhouse specifically to win the Badger Ales Chase at Wincanton last November and the dream came true. Job done! Most of the rest of the season was a waste of time on unsuitable soft ground, but he was close to his best when third in the big chase at Sandown on the last day. He’ll start by trying to win the Badger again, and then I’d love to run him over the big fences at Aintree, in either the Becher or the Grand Sefton.

Quel Destin

3g Muhtathir - High Destiny

Martin Broughton & Friends

54-F121

RPR 132h OR -

Successful in a juvenile hurdle at Auteuil in May, he improved from his first run for us to his second, jumping more slickly and mentally sharper at Kempton. We’ll now step up in grade in the Listed Wensleydale Hurdle at Wetherby on Friday and see where we stand. Somewhere down the line we may look to exploit an attractive Flat rating of 66.

Red Force One

3g Lethal Force - Dusty Red

Done, Ferguson, Mason

331119 (Flat form)

RPR 92 Flat

Won three on the Flat for Tom Dascombe this summer. Has taken to jumping straight away and as he doesn’t need gelding he should be out in around a month’s time.

Rhythm Is A Dancer

5g Norse Dancer - Fascinatin Rhythm

W Harrison-Allan

24-12

RPR 112b

In all the years I’ve been training I’ve never known a season like the last one. The ground was heavy for much of the time, and then within the space of a week it turned firm. Soft ground didn’t suit this one at all, but when conditions came right in the spring he made all in a bumper. Ran as green as anything on his hurdling debut at Wincanton on Sunday and we can put a line through that effort.

Ridgeway Flyer

7g Tobougg - Running For Annie

Anthony Norman

11/118-2

RPR 139c OR 137c

Started well over fences before sustaining a minor pelvic injury when disappointing at Newbury in December; that was enough to keep him off the rest of the season. He’s quite fragile and not the easiest to train, but he’s in good order at the moment and ran a tidy race at Wincanton on Sunday. Should win a race or two.

Risk And Roll

4g No Risk At All - Rolie De Vindecy

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

/51315-2

RPR 119c OR 129c

Decent fun horse. Didn’t appreciate the quick ground on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot. Clearly not top class but will win over fences, on softer ground round the smaller tracks.

Romain De Senam

6g Saint Des Saints - Salvatrixe

Chris Giles & Dan McDonald

15507-4

RPR 150c OR 138c

Decent chaser but the key to this horse is he must have decent ground and it was frustrating that we took him three times to Cheltenham last season and on each occasion it came up soft. Possibly better going left-handed on a flat track and should get 3m this season. Had his palate re-cauterised over the summer and ran okay on his return when he might have needed the run more than I thought. There’s a decent race in him somewhere.

Romain De Senam (Frankie Pullar, left) and Cyrname (Scott Marshall) at Manor Farm Stables

Saint De Reve

4g Saint Des Saints - Ty Mat

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

9-

RPR 93b

Something of a dark one, he was very green when making his bumper debut at Wincanton in April. Like with a lot of the youngsters, I’m expecting a lot of improvement from him when he goes novice hurdling.

Saintemilion

5g Diamond Green - Matakana

Kathy Stuart & Terry Warner

241F43/

RPR 123h OR 127h

Had a bit of heat in his leg after his one and only run for us nearly two years ago and has been off since. Formerly big and backward, he’s done well physically for the time out and looks the part now, so we’ll see how he gets on novice chasing. Ready to run and may start in a handicap hurdle first.

San Benedeto

7g Layman - Cinco Baidy

Paul Vogt

4542-36

RPR 165c OR 155c

After his amazing season the year before last, he was always going to be harder to place last winter and so it proved, although second places in the Haldon Gold Cup and Sandown’s Grade 1 on the final day meant he more than paid for his training fees. Once again he starts on a career-high mark, so we’ll have to place him carefully, bearing in mind bad winter ground doesn’t suit him. Jumped the hurdles like fences when disappointing in the Listed hurdle at Kempton the other day, but that was just a prep for the Haldon Gold Cup in eight days’ time. He’s a bit unpredictable and may have his own ideas about the game nowadays.

San Satiro

7g Milan - Longueville Quest

The Manor Syndicate

4111/P-U

RPR 129h OR 125h

He’s had nothing but bad luck in the last 18 months. First he injured a hind fetlock joint at Haydock in May last year, then when he came back from a year off he suffered another setback when making his chasing debut in May. Not being rushed back and when he’s ready he’ll have a run in a handicap hurdle to sharpen him up and then go chasing.

Sao

4g Great Pretender - Miss Country

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

F/1242-

RPR 126h OR 124h

I was never completely happy with Frodon’s half-brother last season and he probably wants better ground. He’s been a nightmare as he’s too keen. He’s not unlike Cyrname, who used to pull far too hard, and we’re training him in the same way. He only ever works up our hill; if you let him loose on the flat gallop, you wouldn’t stop him. Scott [Sainsbury], who played a big part in getting Cyrname to settle, now rides Sao every day. One day the penny will drop, and when it does he should step up considerably. He’ll start in a handicap hurdle and then switch to fences.

Secret Investor

6g Kayf Tara - Silver Charmer

Hills of Ledbury (Aga)

2721-11

RPR 146h OR 143h

Having had his palate re-cauterised in the summer, I thought he’d just need the run in the Persian War at Chepstow but he cruised in. I was thrilled with that, and now I can’t wait to see him over fences. He doesn’t want it too soft and performed below par over hurdles a couple of times on unsuitable ground last winter, but when it dried out, bingo – he came good in the spring. I’m sure chasing will be the making of him and we’ll look at the Rising Stars Novice Chase at Wincanton.

Silver Forever

4f Jeremy - Silver Prayer

Colm Donlon

1 (pointing form)

RPR 85 (point)

Lovely prospect and I’m thrilled with her. She couldn’t have landed her mares’ maiden point-to-point in Ireland any easier; you’d have to go a long way to find a more impressive winner. She has really thrived since she came into work and we have the option of going for a mares’ bumper or going straight novice hurdling. She’ll want some cut in the ground.

Some Man

5g Beat Hollow - Miss Denman

Grech & Parkin

1/45-

RPR 123h

Bit too keen on his debut and then although only fifth at Cheltenham it turned out to be one of the hottest maiden hurdles of the season, as in front of him were Lalor, who went on to win the 2m Grade 1 at Aintree, and Summerville Boy, subsequent winner of the Supreme Novices’. A slight injury kept him off afterwards, but that might be the best thing that could have happened as a nice break has seen him mature physically. Has just had a wind op, so won’t be ready to run in a novice hurdle until around Christmas.

Southfield Harvest

4g Kayf Tara - Chamoss Royale

Angela Yeoman

Unraced

He’s a half-brother to Southfield Theatre, Southfield Vic and others, and as a physical model Clifford [Baker] and I both agree this one is the nicest of the lot. Did his pre-training in the spring and we really like him, but he’s going to want time to fulfil his potential. His aim is the Wincanton bumper on Boxing Day.

Southfield Stone

5g Fair Mix - Laureldean Belle

Angela Hart & Angela Yeoman

3-

RPR 106b

We took him to Exeter for a bumper in February as part of his education and he showed definite signs of ability. Has done lots of schooling as part of his preparation for a novice hurdle campaign, but he needs rain first.

Storm Arising

4g Yeats - Cool Rua

Barry Fulton & Peter Hart

3- (pointing form)

RPR 86 (point)

Really caught my eye when finishing third in an Irish point-to-point. The form was probably nothing to write home about and he didn’t jump at all well but I thought if we could improve him in that department he’d be interesting. When we first schooled him he was novicey to begin with, but in no time he was much better and that augurs well. He’s ready to start in novice hurdles.

Stradivarius Davis

5g Turgeon - Trumpet Davis

D & M McDonald & M & M McPherson

155-134

RPR 113h OR 125h

He’s a typical Turgeon in that he’s taking an age to mature. Surprised us when winning a novice hurdle at Wincanton in May, and I was even more surprised when he was given a handicap mark of 130. The form was ordinary and his rating was so ludicrous I complained to the handicapper and got his mark reduced 5lb to 125. He should have been assessed strictly on an eight-length beating of Ringa Ding Ding, who is rated 115, at level weights. How he got an original mark of 130 I’ll never know. He’ll need to drop a few more pounds before he can even begin to be competitive in handicaps, and after Sunday’s effort at Wincanton I hope the handicapper will do something.

The Dellercheckout

5g Getaway - Loreley

John and Lisa Hales

1/6254-

RPR 124h OR 122h

He wasn’t quite finishing his races last season and has since had a breathing operation. Capable of winning handicap hurdles off his mark before going chasing. We haven’t seen the best of him yet.

Tommy Silver

6g Silver Cross - Sainte Mante

Done, Ferguson, Mason & Wood

32P3-05

RPR 150c OR 136c

After running consistently well in the first half of last season his form went downhill quite badly and I could never put my finger on the reason why. He tends to back off his fences a bit and what I worry about is whether he truly has the bottle for chasing, whether he's tough enough to cope with fences in a bigger field. After running just okay at Cheltenham on Saturday, a graduation chase might give him more experience and help build his confidence up because for the moment there is a question mark.

Tomorrow Mystery

4f Nathaniel - Retake

JP McManus

2

RPR 95h

Showed useful Flat form for Jamie Osborne at up to 1m4f. Was ready to run for us last season, but the ground was a bit soft and then she got a small problem, so we drew stumps and sent her home. Came up against a good mare on her hurdling debut and should soon go one better.

Topofthegame

6g Flemensfirth - Derry Vale

Chris Giles and Mr & Mrs Paul Barber

42/F412-

RPR 155h OR 154h

Went chasing last autumn but fell at Newbury’s cross fence on his debut and sustained a slight injury, so we decided to keep him as a novice for this season. Back over hurdles, he showed high-class form, winning a hundred-grand handicap at Sandown and just pipped in the Coral Cup. Provided he gets his jumping together second time round, he should be a smart novice chaser. As big a horse as you’ll see, he’ll go into a fence long, but when he needs to use his brain and shorten up he can get in too tight. With the ground here at home still like a road I can’t school him on grass yet, but I’ve got it in mind to take him back to Newbury for a novice chase at the end of November.

Paul Nicholls watches second lot walk through Ditcheat village

Touch Kick

7g Presenting - Bay Pearl

Trevor Hemmings

716/713-

RPR 131c OR 127c

Has been a slow maturer, but just when the penny finally seemed have dropped last winter he suffered a season-ending injury at Kempton over Christmas. He was always too keen over hurdles, but the signs are that fences are helping him settle better, so I hope there’s more to come from him. Should be ready in about a month’s time.

Trevelyn’s Corn

5g Oscar - Present Venture

Chris Giles

1- (pointing form)

RPR -

An expensive purchase at the Cheltenham sales, having created a very good impression in his maiden point-to-point in Ireland. All these winning Irish pointers seem to be expensive nowadays, but you’ve little idea what the the form amounts to. We haven’t started pressing too many buttons with him yet, and until we do so we’re in the dark. But just remember when Denman came here from the Irish pointing field no-one knew he would turn out to be a superstar. With these winning pointers you just hope one will develop into a gem. We could have run this one in the spring but he was big and backward, the sort to need time. Anything he achieves this season over hurdles will be a bonus, as he’s a lovely long-term chasing prospect. He’ll start as soon as we get some rain.

Truckers Lodge

6g Westerner - Galeacord

Gordon & Su Hall

1/42-144

RPR 125h OR 122h

Has come from Tom George. I gather he had a few niggly problems before coming good in the spring. As he din’t win before May he’s a novice for the entire season which is a big plus. Bit disappointing on his first outing for us but I had to get a run into him to qualify for a valuable handicap at Worcester last week. Ran a lot better there, shaping as if 3m will suit.

Vicente

9g Dom Alco - Ireland

Trevor Hemmings

F1/2UP5-

RPR 159c OR 149c

His brave attempt to win an amazing third Scottish National ended with a blunder four out; even then he was only beaten 13 lengths. He’s never been successful off a mark higher than 146 – that was 18 months ago when he won his second Scottish National – so he’s obviously handicapped to the hilt nowadays and won’t be easy to place. I had it in mind to take him to Kelso on Saturday, but he wasn’t quite ready, so we’ll probably wait for the long-distance handicap chase at Cheltenham’s November meeting, in which he finished a really good second 12 months ago. After that, the Becher Chase would be a possibility.

Warriors Tale

9g Midnight Legend - Samandara

Trevor Hemmings

15/U22P-

RPR 154c OR 149c

It was so frustrating he didn’t win last season; twice he was denied a valuable pot by a whisker. Despite the fact 3m2f is just about as far as he wants to go, especially on soft ground, we had a crack at the National, which Trevor Hemmings likes to go for, but the ground conditions were all against him. Still, he jumped the big fences well and so after a prep run somewhere I’d love to take him back to Aintree this autumn for one of the shorter races, either the Grand Sefton or the Becher. Hopefully the ground will be a bit better.

Wonderful Charm

10g Poliglote - Victoria Royale

Robin Geffen, Sir J Ritblat & Robert Waley-Cohen

31P0-13

RPR 165c OR 128c

Didn’t quite match the form of his 2017 Foxhunter second but still ran well in hunter chases last season. Happiest on decent ground and runs his best races fresh.

Worthy Farm

5g Beneficial - Muckle Flugga

Yolo

13-

RPR 118h OR -

I’m looking forward to the day this one goes chasing. For now he should be up to winning a staying novice hurdle judged on his third at Bangor in April.

Zubayr

6g Authorized - Zaziyra

Paul Vogt

2208-47

RPR 147h OR 133h

Since falling in the Elite Hurdle two years ago he hasn’t really enjoyed jumping. It’s fair to say he is probably more of a Flat horse than a hurdler nowadays and I know he’s on a long losing sequence over hurdles but I’m still adamant he can win again – he’s definitely on an attractive mark. We had his palate re-cauterised over the summer.

Zyon

4g Martaline - Temptation

Mrs Johnny de la Hey

0-

RPR 87b

He was one of a number of our bumper horses who weren’t as well forward as we wanted them to be in the spring. The ground was so heavy all the time, they weren’t able to do much on grass and I wasn’t able to take them for a racecourse gallop like I normally do. This one did nothing great on his debut but is sure to improve massively.

