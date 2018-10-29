Watan back in business with Guineas trial and Doha trip considered for next year

It was not really a day for smiles and celebrations but Richard Hannon was entitled to feel some satisfaction after Al Shaqab's Watan got back to winning ways in the 6f novice stakes.

A winner at Glorious Goodwood on debut, Watan went close in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes on his second start but found the company a little warm behind Too Darn Hot at Sandown on his previous start.

The competition was more tepid here although a winning starting price of 8-11 looked generous based on his previous form in Group company.

“For some reason he just didn’t run his race last time,” said Hannon. “He’s a very nice two-year-old and we just wanted him to do that before we sleep on it for the winter.

"He’ll strengthen up with time and that'll do his confidence a bit of good.”



The winner could start out in a Guineas trial next season, according to Hannon, although February’s lucrative meeting at Doha is also a possibility.

Rossa Ryan came in for the winning ride after Sean Levey’s anticipated return from a shoulder injury was postponed, although Hannon reported the absent rider to be fighting fit and his return imminent.

Escalator on the rise



Two £20,000 handicaps gave Leicester’s final Flat meeting of the season some lustre and there was a head-turning winner of the mile event with Escalator romping to a three-length success for owner Saeed bel Obaida.

It was a fourth win of the season for the progressive three-year-old, who thrives on soft ground and could go abroad during the autumn.

“He’s so straightforward,” said Cheryl Armstrong, representing winning trainer Charlie Fellowes, himself globetrotting in Australia.



“He’s improving with every run and loves soft ground. He’ll stay in for the winter and there's talk he could go abroad.”

The 1m4f handicap produced a nip-and-tuck finish with Restorer edging out Hochfeld for owner Marwan Koukash, who no doubt has Australia on his mind too with Magic Circle among the market leaders for next week’s Lexus Melbourne Cup.

“That was his first try over 1m4f for Ian Williams and I’d say it opens up a few more doors,” said winning rider Fran Berry. “He got into a good rhythm, picked up well and is very straightforward.”

THE BUZZ



Strictly winners



Members of the Strictly Fun Racing Club are certainly getting value for their £250 fee as Lady Alavesa gave them a second winner since the syndicate launched this month in the 7f claimer. The winner went unclaimed after the race and will bid for a follow-up win in selling company soon, according to trainer Gay Kelleway.

No pain, no gain

Victory in division one of the 7f nursery could not spare John Clare, a grandson of 1,000 Guineas winner Speciosa, a date at the vets with trainer Pam Sly revealing he is booked in for a "gentleman's operation" on Monday.

Top Todd

Charlie Todd, 17, landed his second race under rules and could be called the winner a long way out aboard Young John, who put six lengths between himself and his closest rivals in the 7f handicap for amateur riders.

Hefty Hanagan ban

Paul Hanagan was suspended for seven days for using his whip above the permitted level from one and a half furlongs out in division two of the 7f nursery on third Cognac Blue. Victory went to Uncle Norman.

Thought for the day

A tough day after Saturday’s tragedy but the track paid a fitting tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha with a perfectly observed minute's silence before racing.



Results and analysis

