Versatile Mixboy makes all to repeat last year's victory

A 9lb higher mark and a stern challenge from an in-form, unexposed rival was not enough to stop the versatile Mixboy from following up last year's win in the 1m4f handicap.

This was Mixboy's second visit to Catterick and the sharp track clearly plays to the strengths of the enthusiastic grey, who was sent straight into the lead by Joe Fanning and responded gamely when challenged by the favourite Illustrissime.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained Mixboy, a winner over hurdles last time, pulled out plenty close home to triumph by half a length, with the pair eight lengths clear.

Jason Maguire, racing manager for owners Paul and Clare Rooney, said: "He's a grand servant and he won this last year. He rarely runs a bad race. It was a good positive ride from Joe.

"Joe is smart and you would never know how much he's kept up his sleeve."

Happy Hart

Jason Hart fired in a 28-1 double on the day he was crowned the track's leading rider.

At Catterick's final meeting of the season, Parys Mountain, saddled by the track's leading trainer Tim Easterby, kickstarted the double, running out a seven-length winner of the 7f handicap under an aggressive front-running ride.

The jockey was made to work harder aboard 11-2 shot Spirit Of Zebedee, who prevailed by half a length in division one of the 6f handicap for John Quinn.

Reflecting on what has been his most successful season, the 2013 champion apprentice said: "I've had a great year and some nice winners. Signora Cabello and El Astronaute stand out, they've been flagship horses for me and the Quinn yard."

Strauss stays on strongly

The opera proved better than the soap opera in the 2m handicap as Richard Strauss, named after the German composer, saw off a strong challenge from Alexis Carrington, named after Joan Collins' character from Dynasty.

Richard Strauss, ridden by Connor Murtagh for trainer Philip Kirby, had to survive a stewards' inquiry.

THE BUZZ

Should know better

Your Just Desserts and Oriental Splendour were both withdrawn from the 5f handicap after running loose. Your Just Desserts is relatively inexperienced but the six-year-old Oriental Splendour, who is approaching a half-century of appearances, should really know better.

Sad postscript

Culloden sadly suffered a fatal heart attack in the 5f handicap.

Thought for the day

Mixboy has won over fences, over hurdles and on the Flat in 2018. It is good to see such an enterprising campaign rewarded.

