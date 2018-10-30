US legend Bob Baffert with his view on how the Classic draw will play out

Legendary US trainer Bob Baffert, who trained the winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2014, 2015 and 2016, give his thoughts on the challenge facing the British and Irish-trained runners in this year's $6 million Classic at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

It is a tough challenge from the inside stalls, because American dirt horses are fast and quick – quicker away. Unless they hassle Thunder Snow and Roaring Lion hard away from the gate and use them up, it’s going to be tough. That dirt kicks them in the face and you just don’t know how turf horses are going to respond to it.

I don’t think they are going to be quick enough to take the lead, so they are going to have to face the cover. Mendelssohn will probably be fighting for the lead early with one of mine so we’ll see what happens. He is a very fast and tough horse and he has a nice draw.



When Game On Dude was second for me in the 2011 Classic, the track was really deep and heavy. There was a lot of good speed horses in there and Game On Dude just put them all away from the start. Drosselmeyer had been drawn in two and he came around the outside and picked up the pieces.

It’s going to be similar this time as I think it’s going to be a strong pace, and that might be where the European turf horses come in. They could finish strong but how they cope with the kick-back will be crucial.

