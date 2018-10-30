Two the magic number if Dubai superpowers' wishes are granted

What price Godolphin or Hamdan Al Maktoum targeting the Brocklesby at Doncaster in a couple of years' time with a youngster who has already run?

Talking to local media before the start of the UAE season last week, Mirza Al Sayegh called for northern hemisphere-breds to be allowed to run in the Emirates from when they turn two on January 1, saying: "So we have January, February and March to run before they go to Britain."

He reasoned: "At the moment these horses are being trained and costing us money, so why don't we start training them in October, when we give them to the trainers, and get them ready to race in January?"

It's an interesting thought, especially as Al Sayegh occupies an important position in the sheikh's office as righthand man in all matters from financial to racing. And in this part of the world what Sheikh Hamdan says, usually goes.

Harry Fry: trainer of Press Gang has a spare bed

Committed Fry not just a fine trainer for sleep-weary owner

David Olver was deflated after Press Gang was demoted by stewards following interference in the lady amateur riders' race at Newbury on Saturday, but the owner reckons the Harry Fry-trained five-year-old is in the right place to strike soon.

"Harry is such a committed guy," Olver told The Dikler. "You put a horse with him and you just know if anyone can get a horse to win, Harry will.



"I went to Stratford and I was going to Harry's yard the next morning. Instead of getting a hotel I slept in my car – I'm used to sleeping in my car, but that's another story!

"At 5.45am on a Sunday, who's the first guy to walk down and open the office? Harry. That's the sort of commitment this guy's got."



Commitment isn't the only thing the trainer has, as Fry added: "The first thing I said to Dave is, 'Why didn't you ring – we've got a spare bed?!'"

A Zoffany colt for €78,000?

Whats that? Hannon finds novel way to sell yearlings

It is the time of year when yearlings need shifting and Richard Hannon may have more than most to sell, so it was with interest The Dikler noticed a change in the trainer's profile picture on WhatsApp, which now features a list of horses and their price tags.

An innovative way of advertising stock any sharp salesman would surely be proud of.

