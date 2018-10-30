Trainers unimpressed by BHA plan to trial visible entries and declarations

Rupert Arnold: "We would rather have not gone down this route"

Trainers entering and declaring for races on the all-weather this winter will be able to see their likely opponents beforehand under a trial announced by the BHA on Tuesday. However, the move has not proved popular with the majority of handlers, with National Trainers Federation chief executive Rupert Arnold stating "there was a fair consensus against it".

The current system does not allow trainers to see which rival horses are being entered or declared until after the stage has closed.

By making runners visible during the trial period the BHA hopes to stop delays to the release of entries and declarations through no longer reoffering races and to potentially reduce the amount of non-runners.

During the trial, which will run from December 1 to February 28 and cover all Flat races with the exception of the Winter Derby, trainers can enter and leave races up until the 12pm deadline at the entry stage, and races attracting nine or fewer entries will no longer reopen.

At the declaration stage, horses must be declared before the usual 10am deadline and trainers can remove a declared horse from a race before 9.30am. Races receiving eight or fewer declarations will no longer be reoffered.



The trial was discussed at NTF regional meetings and, revealing the perception among trainers, Arnold said: "There was a fear everyone would be playing chicken, waiting for the last minute and keeping their cards close to their chest. The period from 9.30-10am could become a chess game.

"The NTF would rather not have gone down this route – there was a fair consensus against it – but, on the basis it is a trial we are happy to see how it works out."

Stuart Williams is one of the trainers to have serious misgivings about the system, saying: "I think it's slanted towards big firms who have the secretaries and private handicappers who can sit and watch entries and say 'We've got a better one than that' and then enter theirs. When the entries are blind they don't know who's in there.

"It's only a trial but it's slightly annoying they are trialing it on the all-weather. It won't be a fair comparison with racing in the summer as big stables don't have as many runners through the winter." Stuart Williams: says trial won't be a fair comparison

Explaining the potential benefits of the new system, the BHA's racing development manager, Jack Connor, said: "Anecdotal evidence has, for a number of years, suggested that a transparent system of entries and declarations could bring benefits for both horsemen and racing's customers.

"This trial, which has been approved by the BHA racing group, gives us a chance to monitor whether such a system works for trainers and their teams. It will also allow us to measure the impact of such changes on field sizes and non-runners, enabling an evidence-based comparison of the two systems."

Currently, at the entry stage, five per cent of races are reopened, while 31 per cent of races are reoffered at the declaration stage.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

