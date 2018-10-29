Too Darn Hot's Frankelesque Dewhurst performance makes him one of the best

The weekend of Group 1s past went from the Cox Plate on Saturday morning to something called the Criterium International on Sunday afternoon. It was a case of from Winx to forty winks.

There were actually two French Group 1 races for two-year-olds this weekend, both with ‘Criterium’ in the title. Keeping up with the Criteriums proved little more interesting than doing the same with the Kardashians.

The Sunday version, over seven furlongs at Chantilly, was won by Royal Meeting, a Saeed Bin Suroor-trained colt who had broken his maiden last time out. If you are playing along at home, you will remember that another French Group 1 for two-year-olds, the Prix Jean Luc-Lagardere, was also won by a maiden graduate trained by Saeed, Royal Marine (this was the race they used to call the Grand Criterium, if that helps).

Royal Meeting? Royal Marine? Telling the Royals apart could be an important criterion (sic) when it comes to the Classics. Shockingly, some people cannot even remember who is Beatrice and who is Eugenie. I admit to fancying the latter myself, meaning the son of Raven’s Pass who won at the Arc meeting.

On Saturday, they ran the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, which is now reassuringly at Saint-Cloud, considering it used to be run at Longchamp.

A furlong out in this mile-and-a-quarter test, it looked as though Aidan O’Brien had found both the right racecourse and the right trip for Sydney Opera House as he ground his way to the front. But, there was disappointment for owners Magnier, Tabor and Smith when the colt was overtaken by Wonderment, perhaps followed by wonderment when they acknowledged the winner is by Camelot; that is eight Group winners already from the first two crops of the triple Classic winner.

Camelot is good all right, but he may not be so good as fellow Coolmore stallion Australia. The son of Galileo and Ouija Board (a stallion’s own pedigree counts double in the shed) has got four runners so far with smart Racing Post Ratings. Apart from Sydney Opera House (112), there is Broome (112), Western Australia (112) and Beyond Reason (108). The last-named actually became Australia’s highest-profile winner when winning the lowish-profile Prix du Calvados, a Group 2 at Deauville in July.

If O’Brien had won two Group 1 races this season with maiden graduates, and saddled Benbatl to briefly threaten Winx at Moonee Valley, they would have called him a genius. He actually is a genius, of course, and added another Group 1 to his resume when Magna Grecia threw his impressive physique around well enough to pass the post first in the freshly named Vertem Futurity at Doncaster.

In France they would have thrown this one out faster than the Scarlet Pimpernel. At least in this case, justice was both done and seen to be done in the eyes of the ravenous public, for Magna Grecia won on merit and kept the race, which must have been needed by those who backed him at 2-1 in such a competitive race. He escaped with victory in a finish that separated five colts by barely more than a length.

Some people think rating horses is only a matter of opinion, but a principled approach features the view that the closer horses are bunched at the finish, the more a race should fall below its historical par. In this case, the winner’s rating has to be less than the ten-year average of the old Racing Post Trophy; sure enough, the BHA’s handicapper in charge of two-year-olds, Graeme Smith, has awarded Magna Grecia a figure of 112.

While the Futurity provoked more questions than answers, the result further bolstered the reputation of two of this season’s impressive collection of star colts. Note that the aforementioned Western Australia – no doubt soon to be followed by New South Wales (IRE) and Tasmania (IRE), to name but two – was beaten only a length at Doncaster. Yet, he was defeated much more handily when fourth to Persian King (by six lengths, with Magna Grecia second) in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket and by Madhmoon (five lengths fourth) in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes last month.

Indeed, Madhmoon’s win at Leopardstown is working out really well. The Kevin Prendergast-trained colt won easily from Broome, Masaff (close second in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes on Saturday), Western Australia and Sydney Opera House – all of whom have shown smart form on other occasions. The fast-ground-loving Madhmoon is very much one to note for the 2019 Classics at a mile.

Amazingly, it is not actually at all hard to think of a more impressive juvenile, however. Like the proverbial London buses, the mighty Dubawi has produced two top-class juvenile colts this season in Group 1 National Stakes winner Quorto and Too Darn Hot.

Quorto: one of two exciting juveniles this season by Darley's flagship sire Dubawi

Too Darn Hot is one of the best juveniles I have seen, and clearly the best of his age in training. In the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes, he earned a BHA rating of 125 the hard way – something rarely achieved with big figures. He broke sharply because he is simply faster-twitch than other horses, had to be reined back into midfield with his engine already revving, then switched to make his challenge and asked to accelerate on ground that was undulating while he was trying to drop down.

I’m not ready to drop the F-bomb yet, but the manner in which he came back under Frankie Dettori close home and galloped out was at least Frankelesque. Furthermore, the merit of his performance was a facsimile of the great horse’s Dewhurst win in 2010 (Frankel earned a rating of 126).

That Too Darn Hot was chased home by Phoenix Thoroughbreds’ Advertise provides us with a link to the season’s other John Gosden phenom, Calyx. Back at Ascot in June, they were on opposite sides of the track in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes in which Calyx had to make a massive move in the hottest part of the race to prevail. The two had the mercurial Sergei Prokofiev on their tail; this one has massive latent talent, some of which we might see in the Breeders’ Cup this weekend.



Calyx is a sprinter, in my view, whereas Too Darn Hot will need longer distances. So, Gosden should have no problem keeping them apart. Not that the masterful trainer would struggle anyway, of course, judged by his sterling work with Cracksman, Enable and now Roaring Lion.

Luca the epitome of class

Having read and concurred with every syllable written about the retirement of Luca Cumani last week, this is a great opportunity to add my own testimony.

Luca is the epitome of class, both as a trainer and a person in general. Years ago, I used to love attending a gathering called The Pedigree Club, which will still be known to a few in Newmarket, with a revolving cast of characters, and Luca one of the star guests.

I already knew Luca was a brilliant trainer, but his immense knowledge of what could be called racing’s academic material – pedigrees, history and the like – inspired me to believe it was a worthy pursuit. His Fittocks Stud has already been highly successful; I expect he will really enjoy having the space and time to leverage a knowledge of the racehorse few will have surpassed.



Some of the most exciting races I remember featured the likes of Falbrav, Starcraft, Alkaased and Postponed, especially after seeing some of their training and listening to the purpose of their exercise. We need to open that kind of thing out, so that we know how great trainers make a difference – it is always fascinating.

Bedford House has always been a happy place to visit; the next occupant will feel the positive energy.

