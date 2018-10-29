Tonight's racing: three runners that catch the eye at Chelmsford

Say The Word

4.45 Chelmsford

Showed his inexperience when finishing second on his debut at Wolverhampton, but that looks good form. Al Mikdam, who already had the benefit of a run, finished third and I see no reason why Say The Word can't confirm that form.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid bred this Authorized colt, who should be suited by going half a furlong further than at Wolverhampton. His mother won over a mile and a quarter and he's a half-brother to a 1m6f winner.

He has a Derby entry, so it is clear connections rate him highly.

Winter Light

5.15 Chelmsford

Hasn't been tried in top company considering the quality of her form but Winter Light has equipped herself admirably to date – she has yet to finish out of the first four in five starts.

The last two nurseries she has contested have been very good and Richard Hughes's filly should be up to beating these and recording a second career win. Returning to 6f looks a good move.

Impart

8.15 Chelmsford

Originally with Dermot Weld, Impart enjoyed a stint with David O'Meara before joining current trainer Laura Mongan.

The Juddmonte-bred gelding is bidding for a hat-trick after wins at Lingfield and Brighton. Having won off of a mark of 83 just last year, in theory this mark of 63 should be a doddle, and he's clearly thriving at present.

