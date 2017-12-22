Tizzard left feeling blue as aces downed by Cheltenham-bound stars

Colin Tizzard came to Ascot on Friday full of the joys of winter, with two of his brightest prospects in tow. He left dejected, demoralised and questioning everything. Such is the life of a trainer.

First Tizzard watched his Grade 2-winning novice hurdler Slate House pull hard and then get left for dead off the home turn, only to stay on through beaten horses for a game fourth – performed to the tune of will appreciate further. Then came the crash, bang, wallop – and occasional whoosh – of Finian's Oscar jumping fences.

"Slate House pulled too hard," he said. "It was five weeks since his last run and he just pulled too hard for his own good. He's a big strong boy and he didn't help his cause."

If he could reconcile Slate House's defeat in his mind he found Finian's Oscar's much tougher.

"He was very novicey early on but he got into the race and he looked two out as if he could win it," he said. "The weight was a little bit too much.

"He's looking more and more like a stayer so we may go up to three miles. He didn't run a bad race today, he just looks after himself a little so we might have to explore the possibility of putting something on his head. I don't think he's ungenuine he just looks after himself a bit and he might find it a bit easier over three miles.

"He's only a baby, we just need to look after him. We may put cheekpieces on him, I don't know. We'll sleep on it."

That sleep, and a brief scan of the reactions of others, may help cheer him up.

That'll do it

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper is what for the next few months we will officially call the four minutes before Nick Gifford, JP McManus and Didtheyleaveuoutto are presented with the final trophy on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The horse that broke the stopwatch when winning by ten lengths on debut at Lingfield took on the hottest bumper field assembled all season – Nico de Boinville suggested beforehand it looked a Grade 1 in all but name – and he destroyed them.

The two and three-quarter lengths he put into the 3-1 favourite Bullionaire only tells part of the story. This was one of those you had to see it to believe it performances. Telling you he did it easily is not enough.

Didtheyleaveuoutto and Barry Geraghty storm home ahead of a top quality bumper field

"I'm thrilled with him, it's not really sunk in yet," said a delighted Gifford. Asked if he had ever had a bumper horse this good he responded: "No. Not at all. Nope. I've had some nice bumper horses but nothing that'd hold a candle to this fella on that performance anyway."

On where he goes next, Gifford added: "The ultimate decision will be made by the boss but I could well see him going straight to Cheltenham. He's that straightforward and professional he wouldn't need another run. The ground was soft enough today but we got away with it so I would think all roads lead to Cheltenham."

THE BUZZ

What they said

"He's backed up Lingfield all right, hasn't he?"

A delighted Nick Gifford after Didtheyleaveuoutto's victory in the Listed bumper.

It means a lot

A first ever winner at Ascot means a lot and Daniel Sansom could be seen punching the air after producing a fine ride aboard Golan Fortune in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.



Edmunds goes Native

The opening maiden hurdle went the way of the Stuart Edmunds-trained Clondaw Native – who beat Settie Hill, a half-brother to Toast Of New York, racing in the Michael Buckley colours for Nicky Henderson and the imposing-looking Robin Waters.

Thought for the day

Colin Tizzard may be bitterly disappointed but to jump as badly as he did and still nearly win Finian's Oscar must possess one hell of an engine. He is a novice and with time, hopefully, he will learn. If not there is always the Stayers' Hurdle.

