Three runners to note under the lights at Wolverhampton tonight

It's an eveningof floodlit action at Wolverhampton and hereare three runnerswho could be worth noting.

Blue Reflection

4.45 Wolverhampton

Last time out at Kempton this fillywon for the first time and there could be more to come from a 4lb higher mark.

The third from that race, Cristal Spirit, has won subsequently, so the form has substance and there is every chance Blue Reflection could follow up now she's landed her first success.

Coastguard Watch

7.45 Wolverhampton

Richard Hughes has his team in good form and his last two winners have been juveniles and Coastguard Watch could continue the run.

On the all-weather Coastguard Watch has finished third twice, while failing to fire on turf. He was staying on over 7f here last time, suggesting the step up to 1m½f tonight could be a plus.

Get Back Get Back

8.15 Wolverhampton

A course-and-distance winner last time out, Get Back Get Back should have more to offer and looks a good bet to follow up.

The three-year-old stayed on well last time having been green when asked to pick up and there is every chance he can progress again.

Wolverhampton card

