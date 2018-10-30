The best images from Kentucky as Europe's big hopes are put through their paces 5:02PM, OCT 30 2018 Display: Breeders' Cup Classic contender Roaring Lion impresses in a workout on the main track in front of the iconic twin spires at Churchill Downs.Edward Whitaker On the way: Eziyra (front) and Princess Yaiza leave the quarantine barn for morning exercise.Edward Whitaker Ears pricked: Breeders' Cup Classic runner Thunder Snow makes his way around the track.Edward Whitaker Breeders' Cup Mile contender Lightning Spear concludes a morning workout on the main track at Churchill Downs.Edward Whitaker Breeders' Cup Turf favourite Enable canters on the turf course at Churchill Downs.Edward Whitaker