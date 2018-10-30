Racing Post Home
Wednesday, 31 October, 2018

Breeders' Cup IN PICTURES

The best images from Kentucky as Europe's big hopes are put through their paces

Breeders' Cup Classic contender Roaring Lion impresses in a workout on the main track in front of the iconic twin spires at Churchill Downs.
Edward Whitaker
On the way: Eziyra (front) and Princess Yaiza leave the quarantine barn for morning exercise.
Edward Whitaker
Ears pricked: Breeders' Cup Classic runner Thunder Snow makes his way around the track.
Edward Whitaker
Breeders' Cup Mile contender Lightning Spear concludes a morning workout on the main track at Churchill Downs.
Edward Whitaker
Breeders' Cup Turf favourite Enable canters on the turf course at Churchill Downs.
Edward Whitaker

