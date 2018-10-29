'Take the 11-2 on offer about Samcro going through the season unbeaten'

Following the news that Gigginstown superstar Samcro will stay over hurdles this season, we asked a team of experts who they think will be the horse to beat in the Champion Hurdle . . .

David Jennings

Deputy Ireland Editor

Samcro, but I'd rather take the 11-2 on offer with Ladbrokes about him going through the season unbeaten than the 5-2 for the Champion Hurdle. The key horse in Gordon Elliott's decision is Mick Jazz. He was rated 156 when getting within three and a quarter lengths of Buveur D'Air in last year's race.

Samcro is already rated 160 and I firmly believe Elliott thinks he is in a different stratosphere to Mick Jazz. He was odds-on favourite to beat Melon at Punchestown when the pair fell in tandem and, apart from Laurina, there's very little in the Champion Hurdle market connections will lose sleep over. Samcro is a superstar and I think he'll prove it by going through the season unbeaten.



Robbie Power

Jockey

I think the forgotten horse of the race is Supasundae, who ran twice over two miles last season and won two Grade 1s. He beat Faugheen and Melon in the Irish Champion Hurdle and, on a line through Mick Jazz, he'd have been bang there in the Champion Hurdle.

He's deceptive. Because he races behind the bridle people think he's a stayer, but he has plenty of speed. He has lots of options at the moment and I'd love to ride him in a Champion Hurdle. I'm not surprised Samcro is staying hurdling, as I thought he would all along, but it's a huge step up from novice company to open company and he's got to go out and prove himself now.

Sean Flanagan

Jockey

I definitely think they've made the right decision to keep Samcro over hurdles and he's without doubt the horse they all have to beat in the Champion Hurdle. Buveur D'Air just about won it last year. You couldn't say he was overly impressive and Melon gave him a real fright.

There doesn't look to be a vintage crop of two-mile hurdlers around at the moment and I think they've wisely decided to exploit that with Samcro. If the Champion Hurdle was tomorrow, I would definitely fancy Samcro to win it.

Samcro winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

James Hill

Tipster

I'm delighted to see they're taking the Champion Hurdle route with Samcro. The hurdling division badly needs some superstars right now and he's undoubtedly one of those. He has every chance of landing the big prize in March and has the right profile having won the Ballymore.

The more you watch that race, the more you are impressed with the ease of his victory, as conditions were pretty testing and the form is working out well. Buveur D'Air is the horse he has to dethrone, but I think we might have seen the best of the reigning champ. He had a very hard race and now has lots of youngsters snapping at his heels.

