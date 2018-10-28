Racing Post Home
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Big-Race Reports IN PICTURES

Stunning images from Aintree, Galway and Wincanton

Luke Dempsey manages to escape from a dangerous situation when he finds himself under a horse
Patrick McCann
Luke Dempsey breathes a sigh of relief after emerging unscathed from the pile-up
Patrick McCann
Red Ram wins the Sheep Grand National at Aintree
GROSSICK RACING
Woolly jumpers: a great shot of the Sheep Grand National at Aintree
GROSSICK RACING
Angus Cheleda parts company from Powerful Society at Wincanton in dramatic fashion but passed the doctor to ride in the next race
MATTHEW WEBB

Key data

Aintree Wincanton Galway
