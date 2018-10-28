Stable staff crisis hangs over Irish racing like a dark cloud ready to explode

Stable staff numbers are falling in Ireland and trainers are beginning to speak out on the issue

A cursory glance on Twitter or on industry jobs websites illustrates the far-reaching nature of the staff shortages faced by the racing and breeding sectors in Britain and Ireland.

In Ireland, the likes of Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Aidan O'Brien and Jessica Harrington are desperately trying to attract groundstaff, riding staff and travelling staff as well as various other personnel.

Two years ago the Racing Post undertook a special report on an issue that was already being described as at crisis point, with an estimated 3,500 stable staff employed back then.

That figure is understood to have fallen to a worryingly low 2,500, according to Stable Staff Association boss Bernard Caldwell, though no exact figure could be offered.

Ireland's top-tier trainers may be travelling across the globe with their chest out, mopping up Group and Grade 1 prizes with some of the finest and most recognisable horses around, but the stable staff predicament has reached cataclysmic proportions.

From Ballydoyle to the small-scale point-to-point operations that couldn't exist without the altruistic endeavours of family members, everyone seems in the same boat.

Last year, a Ballydoyle appeal against a Work Relations Commission compliance notice in relation to gruelling working hours and untaken holidays shone a light on how, even at the top of the pyramid, meeting the demands of the modern European labour laws while trying to ensure highly strung and high-maintenance thoroughbred athletes are given the attention they require is an almost impossibly difficult balancing act.

Other industries offering similar wages, be it in the service, factory or construction sectors, can promise structured working conditions.

The problem has been further exacerbated by an amendment to the industrial relations act in 2015, which saw racing removed from the agriculture section.

Brian Kavanagh: "We’ve made the submission to the government that the staff in the industry should be recognised as part of agriculture."

Horse Racing Ireland boss Brian Kavanagh hopes a compromise can be made with government regarding the controversial categorisation of racing as a non-agricultural industry, but cannot predict when an outcome on it is likely.

"We've made the submission to government that the staff in the industry should be recognised as part of agriculture, which should give us some flexibility in relation to employment terms," Kavanagh said.

"That basically means flexibility in terms of compensatory rest. It's not a silver bullet but I think trainers would find it hard to function without it. The application is in the system but we've nothing to report just yet."

The prospect of an already stretched workforce coming under increased pressure from the WRC could be enough to drive already-struggling trainers out of business.

Worrying times: Gordon Elliott says it's never been as hard to attract good staff

Gordon Elliott is not in the habit of ruffling feathers for no reason, nor can he be described as a struggling trainer, which makes his thoughts on the staffing situation all the more worrying.

"I've found it very hard to get good staff lately," he said. "Young people don't want to work in racing any more and if you get a few young lads, the majority of the time, they don't last and they go around from yard to yard.

"I'm lucky in that I've got lots of great staff already and I'd be lost without them but we're always looking for more. It's a big worry but you just have to keep kicking and keep smiling."

Happy staff: Gordon Elliott celebrating with his staff after recording a six-timer at his local Navan track in November 2016

Another multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer, Noel Meade, was more damning when asked to sum up the state of affairs.

"We're in a crisis situation and I'm not sure people realise just how bad it is," he said.

"Every trainer I speak to seems in the same boat, and I'm not sure that the minister or the government realises just how bad things are.

"Hopefully we're making headway with the government and they realise we're working with animals and they're not something you can just switch on and off, and that the people who work with them are specialists. It's a serious situation at the moment."

Staff situation in numbers

2,500 Approximate number of full-time stable staff in Ireland

22 Trainee jockeys who graduated from RACE in 2017

€10.75 Current minimum wage per hour stable staff receive

€50 Expenses staff receive for daytime meeting

€60 Expenses staff receive for evening meeting

What can be done to stop the rot?

Irish Racehorse Trainers Association boss Michael Grassick has revealed that plans are in place to cast the net out to non-EU countries in an effort to alleviate some of the stress, and the move has been backed by the SSA's leader Caldwell, as long the right conditions are put in place.

Grassick explained that for the trainers who have advertised for staff, those adverts have been directed at Europe, but if no suitable candidates can be found in the EU, the IRTA will seek visas for prospective candidates from countries like Brazil, India and Pakistan.

Irish trainers' chief, Michael Grassick: "The population in Ireland is getting bigger and heavier and it's people from India, Pakistan and Brazil who you'd be targeting to come and work here."

He said: "If it's a case that we don't find anyone in the EU willing to take up these jobs, I would expect we would get some concessions, and that we would be able to get some non-EU nationals to take up these jobs.

"The population in Ireland is getting bigger and heavier, and it's people from India, Pakistan and Brazil who you'd be targeting to come and work here."

He added: "It's worked well before and we're hoping we're allowed to bring in more again. We get nurses and doctors from all over the world and it's not just the racing industry that's struggling."

Bernard Caldwell: vehemently disagrees that recruiting non-EU workers will help ease the strain for trainers struggling to find staff

Meanwhile, Caldwell has offered his seal of approval on the prospects of seeing his workforce get a much needed shot in the arm, provided the situation is monitored on an ongoing basis.

He explained: "The trainers have agreed that, for any foreign staff that are coming into the country, the situation would be monitored on an ongoing basis and we're quite happy to go along with that.

"We want to make sure that these staff are looked after to the highest standard and I think that’s only fair."

Where have they all gone? There is a lack of quality riders coming through on the Curragh according to a Group 1-winning handler

Group 1- and Royal Ascot-winning trainer Michael Halford, who is based near the Curragh, reaffirmed the need for quality work-riders and has called for visas to be granted to people from outside of the EU.

Halford said: "There's no denying there's a shortage of staff and the problem is quite vast.

"I'm lucky in that I've great staff, but there's definitely a shortage of quality riders coming through, and anyone at RACE will tell you that as a nation we’re getting bigger and heavier.

"I'd be in favour of recruiting riders from non-EU countries. I don't see any reason why people would be against that."

According to Central Statistics Office figures, the level of obesity in Ireland has risen by two per cent since 2015, while in a study published in 2016 Ireland's men had the highest body mass index in Europe while Irish women were ranked in third.

In 1975, one in every 100 Irish children was obese. Now, it's one in every ten.

Kavanagh's view is that the staff shortages are a consequence of the country approaching full employment again, and he confirmed the prospects of getting visas for non-EU workers were real.

He said: "The first priority is to get the situation of the classification of the industry resolved. However, I think there is some consultation process already under way on work permits for different sectors which has been opened up by the department of employment and social protection.

"As a sector we'll be advising the IRTA and other associations to participate in that, but the number one priority is to get the classification of the industry resolved first."

He added: "I know it's an option [seeking visas for non-EU workers] that trainers are looking at, and it's the same for a number of other sectors as well.

"This is a product of the economy getting back to full employment. We're well aware it's a difficult issue for trainers, and it has been for some time."

The drive to attract non-EU workers into the country is not a one-size-fits-all solution, moreover it will serve only as papering over the cracks in an industry where the grassroots operators, who offer an avenue into racing for so many young people, continue to fall by the wayside.

Paul Stafford: the Dublin-based trainer describes himself as a "one-man band."

Paul Stafford, based on the outskirts of Dublin, describes himself as "a one-man-band," and said that with the housing crisis in the capital and no lodging facilities at his Oldtown-base, that's unlikely to change.

He said: "If we were to go looking for non-EU workers to come into the country you’d need accommodation on site and I can’t provide that, not at the moment anyway. I’m based in Dublin and the likelihood of those workers finding accommodation nearby is slim.

"I'm what you could describe as a one-man band. I ride out most of the horses myself each day as well as doing everything else that comes with training horses. My father is with me, but he’s an elderly man now, and it’s very hard work.

"I'm 50 and riding six or seven horses a day doesn’t bother me, and I've a very tolerant wife."

He added: "It's reliable people I'm looking for and they're just not there. It’s very hard to plan your day when you’ve people who are late or not even turning up, and that sort of stuff seems to be continuous these days.

"Years ago, a fella would be sacked for being unreliable, but trainers are being forced to put up with that sort of behaviour now because the workers know they've no other choice and that they probably couldn’t replace them. It's a very frustrating situation."

Make no mistake, these are worrying times that Irish racing faces into, and the situation could become even more precarious if a compromise isn't reached with the WRC. The implications could be seismic.

