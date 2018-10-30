'Smart' Anytime Will Do puts down marker as Skelton approach pays off

Dan Skelton: looking to next month's BetVictor meeting with novice hurdle winner Anytime Will Do

On a day when Sky Bet renewed their sponsorship of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle for five more years, Anytime Will Do might well have provided an early pointer for the Cheltenham Festival opener next March after extending his unbeaten record to three.

Record-breaking trainer Dan Skelton fired four darts at the 2m½f novice hurdle and hit the bullseye with the 5-4 favourite, who booked his place for the BetVictor meeting at Cheltenham next month.

The winner of a Taunton bumper, Anytime Will Do made an impressive hurdle debut at Uttoxeter this month and the form was franked when runner-up Foxtrot Juliet won at Wincanton on Sunday.

"He's going the right way and I do think he's smart," said Skelton. "We've got the Supreme Novices' Hurdle Trial in mind for him, but if it came up really soft we'd duck it. He's won three now for a relatively new syndicate and it was a fair effort with the penalty."

Members of Surrey Racing were on hand to welcome back Anytime Will Do and not long later they could be heard in the bars shouting home another winner as stablemate Potters Approach carried their colours to victory at Chepstow.

Some return by Chaos

Some Chaos, making his debut for Michael Scudamore following a 613-day absence, was a striking winner of division two of the 2m4½f handicap chase.

Formerly in the care of Charles Whittaker, the seven-year-old was well beaten in five previous starts under rules but looks tailormade for fences.

"Some of his point-to-point form is very strong and he's been a natural at home," said Scudamore. "He couldn't have done it any better coming back off a long layoff and there should be more improvement to come."

Centre makes all in incident-packed chase

Although three fences were omitted due to the low sun, there was no shortage of jumping drama in the 2m1½f handicap chase.

Favourite Diamond Rock fell at the fourth fence, causing My Renaissance to unseat and in turn Royal Act was brought down.

Later in the race, North West Wind pitched on landing at the last when in second and unseated his rider. Unfortunately he suffered a fatal injury.

Centreofexcellence, who was racing from 3lb out of the handicap, kept out of it at the head of affairs, making all by 12 lengths under 5lb claimer Max Kendrick.

Track boosted by field sizes

The south-west tracks might be desperate for rain, but further north conditions are much more amenable as evidenced by a bumper turnout.

The ground dried out slightly to good all round for the start of the seven-race card. It attracted a total of 80 runners, which was the highest number for many a year according to clerk of the course Andrew Morris.

"I've been here six years and don't remember a bigger total field size than 80 as we only have 85 stables," he said.

Interestingly, the punter-friendly fields had a positive effect on the crowd figure, which at 2,049 was 34 per cent up on last year.

THE BUZZ



Out of luck

With a blank day in Ireland, Davy Russell made the short hop across to ride in the bumper but his mount Epalo De La Thinte beat only one home in the 11-runner contest.

Landmark success

Chester Williams combined with mother Jane to claim a first winner since turning professional three weeks ago on Erick Le Rouge in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

First course win

Dual-purpose trainer Roy Brotherton, who is based in Worcestershire, saddled his first winner at Bangor – and first jumps winner anywhere for a year – when Cnoc Sion sprung a 66-1 surprise in division one of the 2m4½f handicap chase.

What they said

'Being by Scorpion he's a got a fiver up his sleeve' – Dan Skelton on the quirks of novice hurdle winner Anytime Will Do.

Thought for the day

Novice hurdle runner-up My Mate Mark made his first start since running in the 2017 Champion Bumper and ran a hugely encouraging race on his stable debut for Ben Pauling, who went home a happy man after winning the bumper with Tel'Art.



