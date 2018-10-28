Tom Eaves hoping to be back in action in January

Tom Eaves is hoping to return to race-riding early in the new year after making a good recovery from a broken leg sustained in a crashing fall at Newcastle in September.

The Group 1-winning jockey was unseated from the Kevin Ryan-trained Savannah Moon after clipping heels a furlong and a half from home in a 1m2f handicap.

After initially walking back unaided to the weighing room, Eaves was sent to hospital for an x-ray, which revealed a triple break.

Eaves, who won the Group 3 Arbernant Stakes on Brando at Newmarket in April, had ridden 31 winners this season at the time of his accident.

He said: "I've just come off the crutches and will have a brace off in another week and, all being well, hope to be back in action at the start of January."

Brando: followed up last year's victory in the Abernant Stakes

Eaves puts his speedy recovery down to the facilities at Jack Berry House in Malton, which is close to his home in North Yorkshire.

He added: "I've spent plenty of time at Jack Berry House, which is fantastic, and I wouldn't be where I am now without it.

"I've come on leaps and bounds in recent weeks during which time I've been in the hydrotherapy pool and have had lots of physio sessions. It's been frustrating but I just want to get back to riding winners."

Towcester fixture switched to Warwick

Towcester's fixture on November 29 has been moved to Warwick, the BHA announced on Monday. Entries and declaration deadlines will remain the same for the seven-race card.

In August it was announced that the course, which stages horse and greyhound racing, was in trouble and was to be placed in administration. Twenty-five potential buyers have shown an interest in the track and it is hoped a sale can be concluded in November.

Bishop cautioned following Royal Ascot breath test

Charlie Bishop has been given a caution by the BHA after he failed a breath test which prevented him from riding on the final day of Royal Ascot in June.

The jockey, who sprang a 33-1 shock in the Queen Anne Stakes on Accidental Agent, had been due to partner four horses on the final day of the meeting but his breath samples contained alcohol above the permitted threshold of 17 micrograms/100ml.

The BHA statement said: "When he provided two breath samples at Ascot on June 23, 2018, both samples had alcohol readings of 24 micrograms/100ml [at 13.56] and 21 micrograms/100ml [at 14.11].

"As the breath samples contained alcohol above the permitted threshold of 17 micrograms/100ml the stewards suspended him from riding for the day."

Musselburgh switches to all-hurdles card

Musselburgh's fixture on November 7 will be an all-hurdles card to allow for concentrated watering on the hurdles track due to the recent spell of dry weather.

Two new hurdle races will be added to replace a pair of chases which were initially scheduled. The 2m4f novice handicap chase has been moved to Kelso's November 10 fixture and the 2m handicap chase has been rearranged to take place at Ayr's November 14 meeting.

Nick Dartnall, race planning executive at the BHA said: "While it is disappointing to lose the two chases at Musselburgh next week, an all-hurdle card allows the course to focus efforts on producing the best racing surface possible."

"Moving the two chases to Kelso and Ayr respectively represents the best outcome under the circumstances for the relevant sections of the horse population, both in the local area and more widely."

Banfield to leave Doncaster post

Tim Banfield, executive director at Doncaster since November 2016, is leaving Arena Racing Company after next month's closing Flat turf meeting for family reasons.

His replacement as general manager will be Russell Smith, who has been standing in at Bath since August last year during executive director Jo Hall's maternity leave, having joined Arc in April 2016 in a similar role at Newcastle.

Banfield's predecessor Mark Spincer, who also worked at Newcastle and is now Arc's group operations director, will spend two days a week at Doncaster during Smith’s early period at the track.

Spincer said: "Russell has done well with the group but Doncaster is a big site and we believe he will benefit from some senior support in the first few months."

Spincer has also overseen managerial changes at Ffos Las, which Arc took over this year, and Sedgefield.

Simon Rowlands, previously catering manager at Chepstow, has been appointed general manager at Ffos Las, reporting to Arc’s south-west executive director Phil Bell.

Emma White, general manager of the promotions group Go Racing in Yorkshire since April 2015, has taken on a similar role at Sedgefield, replacing Jill Williamson, who left in the summer, and reporting to Arc’s north-east executive director David Williamson.

Long's remarkable turnaround

John Long, who had not had a runner on the Flat since July but saddled recent winners at 20-1 and 50-1 inside three days, has attributed the remarkable turnaround to some reshuffling in his yard.

Long struck with 20-1 shot Magicinthemaking at Chelmsford on Wednesday, before Choral Music followed suit at Kempton on Friday at an even bigger price.

Both were having their first run for the stable, which had no runners at all in August and September.

Veteran Chandrayaan, the only other horse to run for the trainer in the past week, was retired after finishing last at Kempton but will remain at the yard.

Long, who holds a dual-purpose licence and now trains in Brighton, had success with the likes of Lyrica's Lion and hurdler Norman The Red earlier this year, but both of those have moved yards.

He said: "It's just a case of a lot of our older horses going past their sell-by dates.

"We bought Magicinthemaking for £1,500 at the Ascot sale in June. She has ability, but I couldn't keep her sound from one day to the next; we found out she had some arthritis in her knees and then we discovered an old fetlock injury, which we treated."

"She was working well so we thought we'd drop her back to six furlongs. We were hoping for a good run at Chelmsford but I didn't think she'd win."

Long couldn't figure out why Choral Music went off at 50-1, as she had won four races for Jonathan Portman.

He added: "Jonathan did well with her. She's only a three-year-old so hopefully can progress."

Long nominated Libbretta, who finished sixth in a bumper at Huntingdon this month, as one to watch when she returns to the track.

Ingram in Devon move

Having enjoyed her best ever season, Rhiain Ingram has moved from Richard Spencer's yard to take up an apprentice role with Paul George.

The Devon trainer only took out his licence in August this year but, along with winners still in his mother Karen's name, was able to provide seven of Ingram's 13 successes so far this season.

Rhiain Ingram: taking up apprentice role with Paul George

"She's had her best year and has ridden half of my winners, so it's a bonus to have her as part of the team now," said George. "She was getting a lot of rides from me and it made sense.

"We'll set some targets and try to help her achieve them. I'd like to encourage others to use her too. The more winners she gets for me, the more people will notice how good she is.

"She's dedicated, works unbelievably hard and is very thoughtful with the horses."

George has bought 21 yearlings for his fledgling yard and has plans for further expansion, with young horses at the centre of his ambitions.

He added: "We probably have 20 or so ready to run in the winter. I'll be busy at the sales and hopefully we'll be up to 50 or 60 horses by Christmas."

