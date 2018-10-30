Rumours of the Breeders' Cup's impending demise were greatly exaggerated

Had the naysayers been right, there would have been precious little to anticipate on the racing front this weekend. Instead we can savour another star-spangled edition of the Breeders' Cup, an event that has never been in ruder health.

There is a record European entry for a two-day gathering that was supposed to have been on its way to a slow death. As much was forecast at the start of the decade. It was a time when the intermingling of European and American blood, which had advanced harmoniously for several decades, was seen to have run its course.

The theory went as follows. With precious few US stallions considered capable of siring top-class turf runners, Europe’s tidal wave of participation at the Keeneland yearling sales had slowed to a trickle. There were simply not enough sires of interest to European buyers.

That was abetted by the widely held view that continued tolerance of medication in US racing was impacting on the suitability of their horses for breeding purposes. Three or four generations of US horses had been subjected to this regimen, and the flaws mitigated by medication use were now inherent in them.

But that was not all. The US experiment with synthetic surfaces that would one day lead to horses from different countries competing on a playing field fair to all had been abandoned. And beyond that, Breeders’ Cup Ltd rescinded its pledge to ban all raceday medication from the 2013 renewal.



The die seemed cast. US racing had become introverted when the rest of the world was gravitating towards medication-free competition. Australia in the autumn was a new frontier, Champions Day was up and running, and with just two weeks between Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup, it would not be long before Europe’s horses eschewed an event where the use of raceday Lasix conferred an unfair advantage on home-trained horses.

The reality today could not be more different, which pays tribute to the foresight of Breeders’ Cup officials. That’s because a great deal has changed since the start of a decade that was meant to culminate in the doomsday scenario.

This year a new contest, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, has been added to a programme that now extends to 14 races. Half of those races are on turf, which helps to stimulate European competition. Every runner from Europe is now given a $40,000 travel allowance, while from 2011, any horse successful in one of the 20 'Win And You’re In' races in Europe has been exempt from entry fees.

All told, it’s a sufficiently attractive package to have drawn European horses in record numbers and, with Enable and Roaring Lion among the ensemble, it does not lack for quality.

Meanwhile, European participation at Keeneland’s September yearling sale has become pronounced in recent years. That particular pendulum has swung the other way, especially over the much-coveted progeny of Scat Daddy, the dirt runner whose sons and daughters have been a revelation on European turf.

Coolmore in particular have mined Scat Daddy hard, and with a great deal of success. Ballydoyle have three horses engaged in Friday’s Juvenile Turf Sprint. All are by Scat Daddy, as is the stable’s Classic hope Mendelssohn. And where the Coolmore syndicate led, others have followed suit.

Plainly, those 'purity of the breed' concerns expressed at the start of the decade have been outweighed by the commercial temptations Scat Daddy sets before European buyers. And you have to smile at the irony that Kitten’s Joy, who resides in the dirt heartland of Kentucky, has sired Europe’s best three-year-old in Roaring Lion.

Roaring Lion: bidding to cap a sensational season with victory at Churchill Downs

Kitten’s Joy has found fame as a predominantly turf sire, to be fair, yet a further irony governs his swansong switch to dirt for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. His participation is largely down to the wishes of his owner, Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, for whom the Breeders’ Cup remains an event of significant lure.

The same is true of Enable’s owner, Khalid Abdullah. The majority of Abdullah’s best horses are pointed towards the Breeders’ Cup, where Expert Eye attempts to win his first Grade 1 race in the Mile on Saturday, and where Enable endeavours to avenge the calamitous defeat of Abdullah’s Dancing Brave in the 1986 Turf.

Although more than 30 years have since passed, the Breeders’ Cup torch still burns as brightly in Abdullah’s eye as it did back then. The Niarchos family’s Alpha Centauri would also have been there this weekend but for her career-ending injury.

All of this makes an attractive statement about the Breeders’ Cup. It was a big blow when Justify’s Triple Crown-winning season was ended abruptly by injury but the event has rebounded to serve up two compelling days of racing on Friday and Saturday.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, rumours of its impending demise were greatly exaggerated.

Champions Day is final fling, not defining feature

The consensus was that the eighth running of Champions Day emphasised the success of a concept that provoked great controversy in its gestation. The day itself delivered some worthy storylines, not least the victories of Roaring Lion and Stradivarius on ground that would almost certainly have precipitated their withdrawal but for the fact this was the Flat season’s final hurrah.

Neither horse cared one jot for the soft surface. It was as well that both borrowed heavily from their banks of courage to get the job done in extremis, but for which the galleries might have been left wondering what to make of longshot victories for Thomas Hobson (Stayers) and I Can Fly (QEII), to sit alongside Sands Of Mali’s 28-1 triumph in the Sprint.

The bare outcomes aside, it gave this observer little pleasure to see Stradivarius and Roaring Lion struggling home from opponents they would have demolished on summer ground, which is when the vast majority of Flat racing’s better prizes are run.

Where Flat racing is concerned, soft ground has always been something of an anomaly. It is pretty much guaranteed at Ascot on the third weekend in October, which was always the sole reservation in this quarter about staging Champions Day so late in the season.

Cracksman: won his second Champion Stakes at Ascot on soft ground in October

But this year, as last, Champions Day introduced a distortion that mocks the process by which the best racehorse is gauged. Because the simple truth is that Cracksman on summer ground is between 7-10lb inferior to the Cracksman who ran away with the last two Champion Stakes on his beloved soft ground.

The point was particularly well made by Laurie Williamson’s letter in this newspaper on Sunday. It’s the height of folly when a horse can post a solitary victory on ground that compromises his opponents, and when that triumph is rated superior to anything achieved by any other horse who ran throughout the season on fast ground. Yet the handicappers are powerless to mitigate it.

It is a formality that Cracksman’s six-length success in the Champion Stakes will earn him official endorsement as Europe’s best racehorse in 2018. Never mind that he toiled hard to catch Salouen, who has not won a race for two years, in the Coronation Cup in June. And never mind that he was roundly beaten by Poet’s Word on fast ground at Royal Ascot.

Indeed, Cracksman went into the Champion Stakes with only the fourth-highest rating in the Champion Series’ middle-distance category, which grades horses on their achievements throughout the season. One run later and he is suddenly the best horse in Europe over any distance.

If that is not invidious in itself, an even more outlandish proposition is still out there. When the official world rankings are published for the final time this year, Cracksman’s Champion Stakes triumph may well elevate him beyond Winx for the gong as the Longines World’s Best Racehorse.

What a travesty that would be.

