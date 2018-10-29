Road To Respect 'absolutely bombing' and set to be added to Champion Chase

Road To Respect is set to be supplemented for Saturday's JNWine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal and big-race rider Sean Flanagan believes the last one to the party could be the life and soul of it, stressing that Noel Meade's star stayer is "absolutely bombing" at home and has never looked or felt better.

Road To Respect, who beat Saturday's ante-post favourite Balko Des Flos in the Christmas Chase at Leopardstown last season, was narrowly edged out by Outlander in the Down Royal showpiece last term having traded at a low of 1.06 in running on the exchanges.

JNWine.com field

Although not among the initial 13 entries for the first Grade 1 of the season, the seven-year-old is expected to appear at the five-day declaration stage on Tuesday and Flanagan thinks missing his intended comeback at Punchestown this month could actually be a blessing in disguise.



"He's absolutely bombing at home and Saturday can't come quick enough," Flanagan said of Road To Respect.

"I think he would have won the race last year had he not run at Punchestown. He is better fresh for some reason – I just think he doesn't have any little aches and pains when he's fresh and is able to show what he's made of.

"Every year he comes back in he is stronger. He's unrecognisable from the horse who came to us a few years ago. He feels brilliant."

Those doubting Road To Respect's chances of going one better on Saturday will point to his tendency to jump left, but Flanagan is not overly concerned.

"I know he's probably better going left-handed but I think he'll get away with it first time out," said Flanagan. "I think he'll cope fine. He's older and stronger now too so it shouldn't be a problem.

"He's a little bit of a forgotten horse but you have to remember he was fourth in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup on ground that he would have hated. He's a very, very good horse and hopefully he can remind everyone just how good he is on Saturday."

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news