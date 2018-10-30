Ricci's speech to owners hits the right notes

Rich Ricci's speech at the recent Association of Irish Racehorse Owners awards ceremony was something of a rarity at an event of this type.

In the Irish context at least, these gatherings tend towards a studious avoidance of problematic issues and a strong accent on the positive. Even the Moyglare dinner, inaugurated by the late Walter Haefner, has seldom witnessed a state-of-the-sport analysis of the kind intrinsic to the Gimcrack dinner in Britain.

The chief merit of Ricci's speech was that it managed to be thought-provoking rather than provocative. He steered a refreshing middle way between the anodyne and the controversial.

Winning team: Willie Mullins, Ruby Walsh and Rich Ricci celebrate victory for Scotsirish

Drawing on his own experience, and that of his wife Susannah, as successful owners since a first tentative involvement with the Willie Mullins-trained Scotsirish in 2005, he spoke about the funding of Irish racing, race-programming, and issues of governance in a 15-minute speech. He touched on other topics too, the need to attract more owners to the sport, and Brexit – a subject on which he struck a reassuringly upbeat tone in terms of likely outcome for the racing and breeding sectors.

Ricci's relaxed and good-humoured delivery was appropriate to what was basically a celebratory occasion. Among the winners on the night were the Magnier/Smith/Tabor combination and the Gigginstown House Stud as champion owners in the Flat and jumps categories respectively.

Beyond that, the owners' association does its bit to reflect the breadth of its membership in honouring significant achievement over a wide spectrum, with specially designated awards for 'value purchases', as well as a 'racing dream' award, and one reserved for a 'syndicate/family' horse.

Ricci kicked off by describing an essential paradox about the current state of Irish racing; terrific success nationally and internationally for owners and trainers at the top of the pile, coupled with difficulties and frustrations for many struggling to maintain viability at lower levels.

Much of what he said has been well articulated already by individuals at the coalface who see livelihoods under threat. The novelty was an acknowledgement that he and other major owners are part of a problem.

Ricci made a cogent argument against any restriction on the number of runners an individual should have in a particular race. At the same time, he suggested an extension of existing initiatives mounted by HRI, such as rated races and auction races, in an effort to level the playing field.

He was admirably forthright on the principles of governance. You did not have to be an expert in reading between the lines to see how one key sentence was directed at the twin pillars of the Irish racing establishment, HRI and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Ricci said: "We need to be aware how we choose our new chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, how we apply and consistently apply our rules of racing, stewards' decisions and punishments, how we communicate and enforce our new anti-doping policy, and transparency around referrals, hearing and appeals."

He described these and related issues as "a prism through which our governance and regulations will be viewed", and referenced a need to improve the public image of the industry.

Ricci has made a reflective and insightful contribution to a debate which must happen if Irish racing is to maintain a structural balance within the domestic industry, and to project itself internationally as a vibrant racing and breeding environment run on scrupulously transparent lines.

Wins for Surrounding and Canardier evoke past times



Last week's column noted how horses trained by Joe Murphy had been involved in a series of clashes with horses owned by the Newell family. Evan Newell, who said then that his brother's mare Surrounding was due to run in a Listed event at Dundalk in which Murphy was not represented, later sent me a text to confirm Surrounding's participation. He observed how she "only" had to beat a Classic-placed filly trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Come Friday evening, and the Michael Halford-trained five-year-old duly did her stuff in the Dundalk event over a mile with the help of a well-judged late challenge under Shane Foley, beating Could It Be Love, runner-up to the brilliant Alpha Centauri in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and third in the Jersey Stakes.

As was mentioned a week ago, the Newell brothers, steeped in racing, have been enjoying a fine spell. Yet it has been a long time since they have celebrated such a high-profile win. You probably have to go back to 1961 when their father won the Conyngham Cup at Punchestown, then one of the most prestigious chases in the calendar, with the 14-year-old Little Horse.

Arkle; partnered by Liam McLoughlin to win the Bective Maiden Hurdle at Navan

The winning rider on that day 57 years ago was Liam McLoughlin. The following January McLoughlin earned a permanent footnote in racing history by riding Arkle to win the Bective Maiden Hurdle at Navan. He was an important cog in the Dreaper machine in its glory days, and won the Irish Grand National on Kerforo in 1962 and the Broadway Novices' Chase (now RSA Chase) on Arkloin in 1965.

Last Friday, only a matter of hours before Surrounding's Dundalk win, McLoughlin's son Dermot saddled Canardier to win the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham under Barry Geraghty.

At one level, this could be read as a rather quirky coincidence, but actually there is a point to be made here about the special qualities of Irish racing, about its history, its tradition and distinctive complexion.

You have the Newell brothers, who inherited a love of all things equine from their father, and McLoughlin, who followed in his father's footsteps as a rider and is now making a name for himself as a trainer. On Monday he saddled a 25-1 winner of a mares' handicap hurdle at Wexford.

And let us not forget Geraghty, who grew up just down the road from the Newells near Drumree in County Meath where his great-grandfather Lawrence Geraghty snr and his grandfather Lawrence junior bred the five-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and 1934 Grand National winner Golden Miller.

All part of the precious heritage of Irish racing. Long may it prosper.

Golden Miller being led in after winning the 1934 Cheltenham Gold Cup

SIDEWAYS GLANCE

At the end of a long afternoon of televised racing I settled down to view the Leopardstown finale, the Corinthian Challenge Charity Race.

I was aware of some of the people involved in this terrific fundraising initiative in aid of the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund, including Marina Hamilton, an equine artist whose work I have admired, and Graham Atkinson, a stalwart of the Cork point-to-point world.

I could place other participants through their family connections in racing, trainer's sons David Christie and Harry Shearman, Theresa Maguire, a sister of former jump-jockey Jason, Paul Carberry's wife Rachel, and Rachael O'Callaghan of the Tally Ho Stud clan.

I also knew of Orla McKenna as a member of the Tattersalls Ireland administrative team, but as the race unfolded I was taken aback by just how competent and stylish she looked in driving out Star Of Namibia to beat Atkinson's mount Uncle Henry. "She's done this before," I thought.

And indeed she had. It took only a minute's research on the Challenge website to identify her as the former Orla Dwyer, whom I remember well from a summer or two following Charlie Swan on the Irish pony-racing circuit in the 1980s.

I recall her, along with the outstanding Caroline Hutchinson, as one of the most accomplished riders of a strong crop of young riders, brave and fiercely competitive on tracks with questionable safety standards, displaying the same natural talent that helped make her brother Mark one of the best jump-jockeys of his generation.

