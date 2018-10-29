Racing Post men knocking on the door for prestigious HWPA prizes

Peter Thomas will swap his overcoat for a suit and tie at the Derby Awards in December

Racing Post journalists and their former colleagues dominate the shortlists for prizes at the 52nd QREC HWPA Derby Awards in December.

For the second year running feature writer Peter Thomas has been nominated for the racing writer of the year prize.



Alastair Down is also in the running for the award he has won four times in the past, as is the Post’s former bloodstock editor Chris McGrath, who won it for the third time last year and is now senior market columnist at Thoroughbred Daily News.



The four-man list is completed by Donn McClean, whose work has appeared in the Post in the past but who is now most associated with the Sunday Times.

Industry editor Bill Barber and Racing Post colleague David Carr are in the running for the reporter of the year award.

They are nominated for the second year in a row, in a shortlist completed by Mark Souster of The Times and the Guardian’s Chris Cook, who won in 2012 and 2014.

Voting is now open and the winners will be announced at the Horserace Writers' and Photographers' Association's Derby Awards lunch, supported by Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club.

The ceremony takes place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on December 3 and tickets are available via hwpacontacts@gmail.com

