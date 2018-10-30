Popular stayer Sheikhzayedroad retired after glittering globetrotting career
David Simcock has paid tribute to the 'wonderful days' he has enjoyed with his stayer Sheikhzayedroad after the nine-year-old was retired from racing.
The gelding ran 49 times in his career winning 11 races, with big victories coming in the Long Distance and Doncaster Cups, as well as a sole success at Group 1 level in Woodbine's Northern Dancer Stakes in Canada.
Watch: Sheikhzayedroad win the 2016 Long Distance Cup on Champions Day - it would be his final victory
The Newmarket trainer wrote on his website: "He has been a sound horse all his life and I would hate anything to happen to him.
"When he was second the other day, and looked like he was going to win, he probably just lacked a bit of enthusiasm at the end. That was probably him saying ‘I’ve had enough.’ He has earned a happy retirement as a hack at Trillium Place, which is wonderful.
The horse, named after the one of the most popular roads in the United Arab Emirates, enjoyed success in Dubai where he landed a Group 3 prize and finished second in the Dubai Gold Cup in 2015 and 2018.
Simcock added: "He has given us some wonderful days. Even back to when he won a handicap on Derby day as a four-year-old.
"The highlight was probably Champions Day at Ascot. It’s a championship meeting but that was one of many highlights.
"Winning in Dubai [the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy], finishing placed in two Dubai Gold Cups and winning his Grade 1 at Woodbine was very special."
Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com