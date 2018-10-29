Norman Gundill is among those celebrating today
Norman Gundill 76
MD & joint-clerk of the course at Pontefract
Jamie Ness 44
Leading US trainer 2012
David Cohen 34
Rider of Proud Tower Too & Golden Ticket
Guy Landau 52
Rider of Lean Ar Aghaidh & Dacquois
Edward Dorrell 60
Steward at Chester, Haydock, Bangor, Uttoxeter & Wolverhampton
Prof. Ronald Jones 81
Former Jockey Club veterinary officer
Ed Byrne 80
Racecourse photographer
Jacqui Coward 33
North Yorkshire trainer
Hidetoshi Yamamoto 63
Owner of Pelusa & Spielberg
Peter Swann 55
Co-owner of Sands Of Mali
Geoffrey Keeys 74
Joint-owner of Gentle Rivage & Perfect Candidate
Galen Weston 78
Former owner with Ian Balding
Frank Sedgman 91
Former tennis champion & racehorse owner