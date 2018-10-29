Norman Gundill is among those celebrating today

Norman Gundill: many happy returns to the Pontefract MD

Norman Gundill 76

MD & joint-clerk of the course at Pontefract

Jamie Ness 44

Leading US trainer 2012

David Cohen 34

Rider of Proud Tower Too & Golden Ticket

Guy Landau 52

Rider of Lean Ar Aghaidh & Dacquois

Edward Dorrell 60

Steward at Chester, Haydock, Bangor, Uttoxeter & Wolverhampton

Prof. Ronald Jones 81

Former Jockey Club veterinary officer

Ed Byrne 80

Racecourse photographer

Jacqui Coward 33

North Yorkshire trainer

Hidetoshi Yamamoto 63

Owner of Pelusa & Spielberg

Peter Swann 55

Co-owner of Sands Of Mali

Geoffrey Keeys 74

Joint-owner of Gentle Rivage & Perfect Candidate

Galen Weston 78

Former owner with Ian Balding

Frank Sedgman 91

Former tennis champion & racehorse owner