Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Latest TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Norman Gundill is among those celebrating today

Norman Gundill: many happy returns to the Pontefract MD
Norman Gundill: many happy returns to the Pontefract MD
David Carr
1 of 1

Norman Gundill 76
MD & joint-clerk of the course at Pontefract

Jamie Ness 44
Leading US trainer 2012

David Cohen 34
Rider of Proud Tower Too & Golden Ticket

Guy Landau 52
Rider of Lean Ar Aghaidh & Dacquois

Edward Dorrell 60
Steward at Chester, Haydock, Bangor, Uttoxeter & Wolverhampton

Prof. Ronald Jones 81
Former Jockey Club veterinary officer

Ed Byrne 80
Racecourse photographer

Jacqui Coward 33
North Yorkshire trainer

Hidetoshi Yamamoto 63
Owner of Pelusa & Spielberg

Peter Swann 55
Co-owner of Sands Of Mali

Geoffrey Keeys 74
Joint-owner of Gentle Rivage & Perfect Candidate

Galen Weston 78
Former owner with Ian Balding

Frank Sedgman 91
Former tennis champion & racehorse owner

Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets