No excuse for not providing safe racing ground

Chosen Mate (nearside) and Derek O'Connor jump the last to win the five-year-old geldings' maiden at Loughbrickland

The Meath & Tara fixture at Dowth Hall has turned into one of the big occasions in the point-to-point calendar, not nearly so much for the action on the track but for all the added attractions.

There was a big crowd on Sunday and it was brilliant to see families and children having a great day out. It was all very professionally run. Full marks on that score, but what a shame they forgot the essential factor for those of us involved as participants by failing to provide good, safe jumping ground.

There's no excuse. There were plenty of funds available for this meeting and they got things badly wrong in not watering effectively. In terms of horse welfare, jockey safety, and on account of the value attached to point-to-pointers these days, safe ground has to be a priority.

That didn't happen here, the ground was simply too quick, and it's not surprising they got only 34 runners. For what is supposed to be a showpiece, this was poor.

Shane Fitzgerald, joint-champion novice rider for the past two seasons, won the first two maidens, teaming up with the Mick Goff-trained Clondaw Hollow in the four-year-olds' race and with Dookie for Kilkenny handler Breandan Long in the five-year-olds' contest.

Experienced track performer Mr Boss Man was an ideal mount for Cathal McCormack on his first ride in a point-to-point. The ten-year-old has won a bumper, a hurdle race and a chase, and also won twice on the all-weather during his time with Ado McGuinness.

He got a first pointing success in a Portrush contest. He followed up here at the expense of Vinnie Luck, one of the most consistent open horses in the closing stages of last season, winning three races in April/May. He hasn't quite managed to find his best form yet, but still he's a good yardstick.

At least Vinnie Luck's trainer David Christie didn't leave empty-handed, as he won the mares' maiden with the Barry O'Neill-ridden Jasper Bear.

Doyle and James making a habit of winning first on the card

Four weeks into the season and there's no doubt about the strongest trend so far, Donnchadh Doyle's grip on the opening race at the northern meetings.

He did it at Toomebridge, Moira and Portrush and again at Loughbrickland last Saturday. Rob James was in the saddle again, this time with Winged Leader, who put the experience of three runs last season to good use. He jumped well to beat the Shark Hanlon-trained newcomer Old Jewry in the four-year-olds' maiden.

I was out the back on a Colin McKeever-trained runner in the first but had better luck on Chosen Mate for the same stable in the five-year-olds' maiden. He has progressed along the right lines since his only run last season.

The Willie Murphy-trained Johnny Sue made it three wins from four starts in points with an eight-length success under Pa King in the winners' of two. The one race he didn't win was at the same venue last November. We were going fairly well in second when he made a mistake at the second-last and left me on the ground in a race won by the high-class Burning Ambition.

Johnny Sue and Pa King draw eight lengths clear in the winners of two

There are some horses who take particularly well to pointing despite having ordinary form on the track, and this seven-year-old son of Alkaadhem is one of them. He made no impression in a 2m4f novice chase at Clonmel last season and was unplaced off a fairly low rating in a handicap hurdle at Wexford in the spring.

Now that he's got his act together he might be able to make more of an impact on the track, though he probably needs good ground.

Two riders impressed me on Saturday. Paul Cawley, who has gained a lot of experience over the past five seasons or so, gave Harry Kelly's Whatcolourishe a well-judged ride to land the mares' maiden and Luke Murphy, a young Wexford rider who has had a good education with the Doyle brothers and Denis Murphy, handled his family's mare Bloodstream really well in the mares' open. I feel he could make a big breakthrough this season given the right opportunities.

Bowe records fine Galway double

No point-to-point winner this weekend for Colin Bowe, but the champion handler left his mark instead on the track action at Galway.

He kicked off Sunday's meeting by saddling Western Victory to a 20-1 victory over John Queally's highly regarded Aintree Grade 2 bumper winner Getaway Katie Mai in a strong mares' maiden hurdle.

Both first and second began their careers in points, Getaway Katie Mai in a high-class Lemonfield event the season before last and Western Victory at Monksgrange before winning at Borris House.

Western Victory (right) and Sean Flanagan win the gobus.ie Mares Maiden Hurdle at Galway

Lemonfield form has worked out well

Looking back at the maiden in which Getaway Katie Mai was second at Lemonfield in March 2017, it was some race.

The Shark Hanlon-trained winner Posh Trish joined Paul Nicholls and won two bumpers last season, including a Listed event at Cheltenham. She made a good start over hurdles when winning at Chepstow this month.

Third-placed Ellie Mac was a 50-1 maiden hurdle winner at Leopardstown and recently won a novice chase at Tipperary for Henry de Bromhead.

Colreevy, who was lying second when falling at the last, won two of her four bumper starts, including a Grade 3 event at the Punchestown festival. She was also third to Relegate in a Grade 2 race at Leopardstown and seventh behind the same mare at Cheltenham.