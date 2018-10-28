Nick Luck, PJ McDonald and Marcus Tregoning on the Breeders' Cup action

What did you make of the Vertem Futurity with an eye on the future?

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred odds compiler I like the winner Magna Grecia – he’s the one to take from the race. I was impressed with him on his debut and thought he ran a blinder behind the well-backed Persian King at Newmarket. He probably didn’t have to improve much to win at Doncaster but I liked the way he picked up off a searching gallop. He looks a Guineas type and I’d expect him to run well having proved his effectiveness at the track.

Rob Hornby, jockey It was hard to take anything away from the winner Magna Grecia and it was run to suit the Aidan O’Brien team. It’s thrown up so many top-class champions and I’m sure this year will be no different. I did think Phoenix Of Spain, whom I’ve liked all year, looked a bit raw and I think Charlie Hills will do well with him next year when he strengthens up. He’s my horse to take out of it.

Nick Luck, broadcaster I thought it was well up to scratch, even though the front few finished in a bit of a bunch. I’ve no doubt the winner is going to be significantly better on a sound surface. I think he’s a player for next year’s early Classics and the same can be said about Persian King, who beat him at Newmarket. Magna Grecia is obviously going up against a strong group of three-year-old colts.

Magna Grecia holds Phoenix Of Spain by a head in the Vertem Futurity Trophy

PJ McDonald, jockey It was an exciting race. I think the first and second could progress to be quite decent horses and wouldn’t it be great if they ended up battling away like Saxon Warrior and Roaring Lion? Magna Grecia is in the right place. A lot of water can pass under the bridge between now and next summer, but he’s in the right hands. It would be a brave shout to say he wouldn’t be a Classic contender.

Marcus Tregoning, trainer Last year’s race was always going to be hard to match with Roaring Lion and the winner Saxon Warrior. I must admit, I wasn’t struck by anything in particular watching the race. I was disappointed with David Simcock’s Raakib Alhawa, who finished tenth. He looked so promising when winning on his debut at Newbury and I would be prepared to give him another chance next season.

Is it time for the jockeys' title to once again embrace the entire turf season?

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred odds compiler In some ways it seems counter-intuitive for the championship not to run throughout the whole season. The season-long format is a tradition I grew up with and it can be a shame when they are lost. However, there’s little doubt it was incredibly gruelling for jockeys and from a welfare perspective it would be a backwards step to revert to the previous format.

Rob Hornby, jockey I think the structure that’s in place doesn’t need changing and Silvestre de Sousa was a deserving champion. When it finishes on Champions Day it’s such a spectacle and so much is put into the event it does seem the right way. It’s fitting to end it on a high with the ceremony for the champion jockey.



Nick Luck, broadcaster The all-weather has become so significant that if you’re going to extend the jockeys’ title you need to encompass every race run during the calendar year. Just to have it through the turf season would be no more adequate than the current system. You’re essentially saying the winner of a Class 6 in July is more significant than the winner of one in December.

PJ McDonald, jockey Yes, 100 per cent. I didn’t think it was a great idea to switch to the current format. You’ve got races like the Lincoln and Futurity that don’t count towards the championship. It’s a bit

silly and I’d love to see it go back to the old platform. I’d run it from grass to grass, Doncaster to Doncaster. It makes more sense.

Marcus Tregoning, trainer Yes, it absolutely is. I think it is wrong that important races at the Craven meeting, which hosts four Group races, are not part of it, and the same can be said of the Futurity, which is a Group 1 and usually involves the key title contenders.

Winx and Cracksman – who would you rate higher, or are they level-pegging?

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred odds compiler It’s not easy to compare the two. If you took their best performances and matched them up, it’s hard to argue that Cracksman doesn’t come out on top. But Winx is so reliable. You can hang your hat on her every time, whereas Cracksman became more inconsistent as he got older.

Rob Hornby, jockey I don’t think we’ll ever find out who’s better. It’s frustrating but kind of nice too and it’s fantastic to watch two great horses. I was most impressed with Winx on Saturday. She’s achieved loads, but you might not know what she’s up against. However, we sent one of our own in Benbatl and she blew him out of the water. She proved her class, but so did Cracksman on Champions Day.

Nick Luck, broadcaster Cracksman’s win in the Champion Stakes deserves a higher individual performance rating than Winx’s fourth Cox Plate victory. It is reductive to say he is a better horse, because she has run higher figures in the past and is more versatile. What is common to both horses is an ability to run freakish fractions at the most critical parts of their races.

Legend: Winx secures her place in history with a fourth Cox Plate

PJ McDonald, jockey I think it would be impossible and unfair to choose between either horse. They are both exceptional animals and on different sides of the world. We should embrace them and be happy we’ve got such horses to watch racing. I would have loved to see Winx at Royal Ascot – it would have been great for racing.

Marcus Tregoning, trainer I would have to go with Winx. What she has achieved in winning a fourth Cox Plate and going undefeated for three years is nothing short of incredible. She is a wonderful mare and a credit to her connections.

What's the chance of a European win in the Breeders' Cup Classic?

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred odds compiler At the prices it works out at around 3-1. Would I be taking that price myself? Absolutely not. Mendelssohn keeps coming up short in the US, while Roaring Lion is likely to find this too much on his dirt debut. Thunder Snow could sneak into the frame but Toast Of New York has it all to do even if he does get into the race.

Rob Hornby, jockey Roaring Lion’s pedigree suggests he’ll struggle and I feel Accelerate, who has won four Grade 1s, might be the one. It seems very difficult to send one of our own over there and beat the home team, although you’d love to give Roaring Lion every chance as he’s impressed me and I’m sure everyone else this season, but I feel he might be up against it.

Roaring Lion: racing on dirt for the first time at the Breeders' Cup

Nick Luck, broadcaster They have quite a good chance because it’s an open year and there’s no obvious standout among the home team. Mendelssohn and Thunder Snow have to be in the mix, even with what they showed in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, and Roaring Lion is the joker in the pack. If he translates his turf form to dirt he has to win because he’s the best horse in the race.

PJ McDonald, jockey We’ve got a very strong hand to play in it, but obviously Bob Baffert has a couple of exciting horses in there. It will be tough, but I’d like to think they have a chance. They’re trained by the right people. If anybody can pull it off, it will be Gosden, O’Brien or Godolphin. I don’t think Gosden would send Roaring Lion there if he didn’t think he’d do himself justice.

Marcus Tregoning, trainer I think it is probably unlikely we will see a European winner. I’m hopeful that Mendelssohn can reach a place, but he will need a career best to win. It’s a sporting decision by Sheikh Fahad to run Roaring Lion. It will be a fabulous performance if he can translate his turf form and overcome his inexperience on dirt.

Is Enable a banker or do you fancy something against her in the Turf?

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred odds compiler She’s the one they all have to beat but is no banker for me. Dancing Brave, Sakhee, Dylan Thomas and Golden Horn have all come up short in the Turf after winning the Arc, which shows how hard it will be for Enable to complete a famous double. A light season is in her favour but we’ll be taking her on.

Rob Hornby, jockey What Mr Gosden has achieved with her is remarkable and her win in the Arc was good after not having the ideal preparation. Having had two runs now though, she does look the real deal and nothing else jumps out. No Arc winner has won at the Breeders’ Cup, but she’s a special horse and if any horse can, she can.

Nick Luck, broadcaster I don’t rate her a banker, but she should be favourite. The evidence thus far suggests she’s not quite as dominant as she was last year and it’s a deeper group of horses than people are giving the race credit for. I think Magical is a player given the way she travelled at Ascot. I like the idea of a relatively fresh three-year-old filly in this race after we saw what Found did three years ago.



PJ McDonald, jockey I struggle to see anything beating her. To do what she did at Longchamp on just her second run of the year was an amazing feat. She is probably likely to improve again on that form, which is scary. If she gets the luck of the race there’s no chance of her being beaten.

Marcus Tregoning, trainer I don’t see anything beating Enable if she runs to anywhere near her best. She put in a fantastic performance on just her second start of the season to win back-to-back Arcs and should have far too much class for the rest of this field, which includes Waldgeist and Talismanic, both of whom she beat at Longchamp.

Last but not least, who was your favourite Luca Cumani horse and why?

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred odds compiler There are so many horses to choose from and, while Falbrav stands out, it’s Presvis who truly epitomises the Cumani philosophy for me. He made his debut as a gelded four-year-old and it took four runs to break his duck in a Sandown handicap. Within a year he was a Group 1 winner in Hong Kong and went on to earn more than £4 million in prize-money. Outstanding training.

Rob Hornby, jockey I never rode for Mr Cumani, but Falbrav stands out for me. I was very young, maybe only eight, when he was at his peak, but he won eight Group 1s and was top-class. Whenever you watch his races he looks a jockey’s dream, the way he’d travel and quicken. It’s sad Mr Cumani is retiring, but he was a very good trainer.

Luca Cumani: the soon-to-retire trainer

Nick Luck, broadcaster It would have to be Falbrav. In addition to being a gorgeous horse to look at, he just achieved so much in a single season trained in Britain. He finished a ridiculously close third in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, which is the first I ever went to and I think Falbrav ought to have won. Luca himself has said he just wishes he’d had him earlier in his career.

PJ McDonald, jockey For me it would have to be Barathea, because she was winning around the time I started to get into racing. I always loved horses, but it was around that time I became interested in the sport. He won the Queen Anne and the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Marcus Tregoning, trainer I have really fond memories of Barathea, who won the Irish Guineas in 1993 and the Queen Anne Stakes the following year. His win at the Breeders’ Cup Mile was particularly memorable, as he won by three lengths under Frankie Dettori.

