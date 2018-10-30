Milestone reached in pool-betting deal but many questions still to be answered

They took it almost to the wire but at last Britbet, the Tote and their partners Alizeti have put pen to paper and agreed to work together to invigorate pool betting on British racing rather than against each other.

That's good news for the sport because it averts the disastrous scenario of what is often an already weak pool being further diluted by two opposing operators and all-important liquidity being lost.

However, while it is an important milestone towards making the Tote a vibrant part of the betting landscape there are plenty of steps still to be taken and questions to be answered.

When the Alizeti consortium headed by Alex Frost emerged as a significant player earlier this year it made a number of claims which the sport and those who bet on it will be waiting to see fulfilled.



Million pound pools and reduced takeouts increasing value for customers were promised, and while the 55 racecourses aligned with Britbet have been guaranteed a minimum of £50 million over the next seven years, Alizeti talked of increased sponsorship and a "double levy" for the sport.

All those promises still need to be fulfilled.

Much will depend on when Alizeti can increase their 25 per cent stake in the Tote to full ownership by buying out Fred Done.

But then questions will still remain over what Alizeti’s long-term plans for investment in the Tote are.

While Alizeti has done plenty of work to get where it is, the hard graft is set to continue.

How the two sides came together

February 2018

It is announced the racecourse-led pool betting project which will challenge the Tote when their monopoly expires in July is to be known as Britbet. Industry veteran Neil Goulden is named as chairman designate.

However later in the month Fred Done confirms he is in talks to sell a stake in the Tote to a consortium of racing figures headed by racehorse owner and breeder Alex Frost.

Neil Goulden: took charge of Britbet in February last year

March

Alizeti say they have reached an agreement in principle with Betfred to take a stake in the Tote as part of an investment in the pool betting operation which could total up to £150 million over the next five years.

Britbet respond that they remain focused on launching in July despite the news.

May

News emerges that the Britbet board is considering a proposal from Alizeti that would result in the courses aligning themselves with the consortium.

Alizeti then confirms it has reached an agreement to buy an initial 25 per cent stake in the Tote with an option to purchase 100 per cent in the future.

June

Britbet put their launch on hold as it is announced they, Alizeti and Betfred have agreed a standstill arrangement running to the end of October to discuss a partnership to ensure a single pool betting operation for British racing.

July

Betfred's exclusive pool betting licence expires but it is business as usual in betting shops and the majority of racecourses.

The exception is Ascot where AscotBet is launched on the 13th.

September

With talks ongoing, betting and racing industry veterans Ian Penrose and Jamie Hart are among the management team unveiled by Alizeti.

October

The Tote consortium and Britbet announce they have agreed a £50 million seven-year deal to "significantly grow pool betting in the UK".

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.