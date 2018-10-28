Racing Post Home
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Michael Tabor is among those celebrating today

Michael Tabor: many happy returns to the Coolmore partner
Michael Tabor: many happy returns to the Coolmore partner
Mark Cranham
1 of 1

Michael Tabor 77
Coolmore partner 

Henry Candy 74
Trainer of Master Willie & Time Charter 

Henry de Bromhead 46
Trainer of Sizing Europe & Special Tiara 

Jason Morris 50
Horse Racing Ireland director of racing 

Lord Hesketh 68
Owner of Towcester racecourse 

Frank Olivares 69
Rider of Desert Wine & Flying Julia 

Hazel Tate 66
Assistant to Tom Tate 

Debbie England 66
Trainer of Diva’s Debut 

Simon Bell 50
Former Driffield trainer 

Ray Cowie 72
Breeder of Anna Pavlova 

Scott Dobson 39
Rider of Indian Maiden & Dragon Slayer 

Andy Anson 54
Director of Racecourse Media Group 

Ben Goldsmith 38
Co-founder of Fitzdares 2005 

David Maloney 67
Owner of Hugs Dancer & Oddsmaker 

Bernie Ecclestone 88
Owner of Petara Bay 

Nuno Santos 37
Work-rider at Manor House Stables 

Dan Carden 32
Co-vice-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Racing and Bloodstock Industries Group 

Nick Taylor 43
Assistant at Tom Malone Bloodstock

