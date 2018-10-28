Michael Tabor is among those celebrating today
Michael Tabor 77
Coolmore partner
Henry Candy 74
Trainer of Master Willie & Time Charter
Henry de Bromhead 46
Trainer of Sizing Europe & Special Tiara
Jason Morris 50
Horse Racing Ireland director of racing
Lord Hesketh 68
Owner of Towcester racecourse
Frank Olivares 69
Rider of Desert Wine & Flying Julia
Hazel Tate 66
Assistant to Tom Tate
Debbie England 66
Trainer of Diva’s Debut
Simon Bell 50
Former Driffield trainer
Ray Cowie 72
Breeder of Anna Pavlova
Scott Dobson 39
Rider of Indian Maiden & Dragon Slayer
Andy Anson 54
Director of Racecourse Media Group
Ben Goldsmith 38
Co-founder of Fitzdares 2005
David Maloney 67
Owner of Hugs Dancer & Oddsmaker
Bernie Ecclestone 88
Owner of Petara Bay
Nuno Santos 37
Work-rider at Manor House Stables
Dan Carden 32
Co-vice-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Racing and Bloodstock Industries Group
Nick Taylor 43
Assistant at Tom Malone Bloodstock