Marcus Tregoning thinking big with 2,000 Guineas prospect Mohaather

Marcus Tregoning knows what it takes to win the Derby and the trainer is now dreaming of more Classic glory with Mohaather, whose 33-1 win in Newbury's Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes on Saturday was no surprise to those closest to the colt.



The victory, which left Mohaather a 50-1 chance with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas, allowed the spotlight to once again be shone on the popular Tregoning, who was winning his first race at Group level since 2012.



Formerly based in Lambourn, the trainer moved to Whitsbury five years ago and has endured a dip in fortunes, but he is relishing the prospect of having another Classic contender in his care.



"You've got to balance the books and have loyal owners to support you who aren't always going to be winning nice races – it doesn't always happen like that," said the man who saddled Sir Percy to win the Derby in 2006.

"Everybody has dips – owners, breeders, trainers and jockeys – and it's a tough sport to be involved in.

"I loved an expression Gerard Butler once said to me, 'This game isn't one for men in short trousers', and it certainly isn't because you have to cope with the dips and lows."

As for Mohaather, who was bred by the Johnson Houghton family, Tregoning expects improvement over the winter.



"First time out at Newbury he was second on testing ground and was a bit inexperienced, then he won what I thought was a very competitive race at Nottingham," he said.

Marcus Tregoning: trainer won the 2006 Derby with Sir Percy

"The step up in trip on Saturday was another key in his development and hopefully he'll get a mile next year – I don't see any reason why he won't because he settles well and has a nice turn of foot.

"Hopefully he'll do well next year and I don't think easy ground is essential to him. He's been on good to firm at home and handled it very well; I just think it's an added plus he goes on any ground."

Sir Percy's jockey Martin Dwyer was aboard the son of Showcasing, who runs in the colours of the yard's biggest owner Hamdan Al Maktoum.

"If we'd got him out earlier maybe he'd have done a bit more and wouldn't be 66-1 or 50-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, but a bit shorter," continued Tregoning, who missed the Molson Coors-sponsored race as he was shooting with an owner on Saturday.

"I was very happy with him. I think if everyone agrees and he's going well in the spring and has a good winter, the Greenham would be a suitable race, and then we can dream after that. From now on it's going to be very interesting."

