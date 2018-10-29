Maddy Playle and the team look at Winx's record win & preview the Breeders' Cup

The Postcast team look back at Winx's win in the Cox Plate

Maddy Playle, Nick Watts, Tom Collins and Paddy Power's Paul Binfield look at Winx's record run in the Cox Plate, review wins for Magna Grecia and Lil Rockerfeller at Doncaster & Cheltenham and look ahead to racing at Wetherby, Ascot and Churchill Downs next weekend.



- On today's Racing Postcast, we look back at Winx's record win in Australia's Cox Plate as the debate continues on her legacy in world racing - is she really as good as Frankel?

- The panel review the weekend action at Doncaster and Cheltenham, as Magna Grecia wins the Vertem Futurity in dramatic circumstances, while Lil Rockerfeller wins his latest trip over fences - where will he run at the Festival?

- The bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting is on next weekend - we look at potential entries at Wetherby, and preview the Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot.

- Enable has arrived in the US - we take a look at the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf, and look at British and Irish interest in the other races at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

- Plus, an ante-post look at next week's Melbourne Cup, and our team bring you their NAPs from midweek racing.

Midweek NAPS:

Tom Collins:

Garrison Commander in the 1.10 at Nottingham on Wednesday

Newspaperofrecord in the 8.00 at Churchill Downs on Friday

Nick Watts:

Colby in the 2.25 at Sedgefield on Thursday

Didtheyleaveuoutto in the 1.00 at Fakenham on Wednesday

Paul Binfield:

Lady Aria in the 1.40 at Newmarket on Friday