Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

International JAPAN

Lemaire continues stellar season with first Tenno Sho win on Rey De Oro

Rey De Oro and Christophe Lemaire (number four) winning the 158th Tenno Sho (Autumn)
Rey De Oro and Christophe Lemaire (number four) winning the 158th Tenno Sho (Autumn)
Masakazu Takahashi
1 of 1
By Masakazu Takahashi

Christophe Lemaire landed his third Japanese Group 1 in three weeks aboard Rey De Oro in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) at Tokyo on Sunday.

The jockey had recently won the Shuka Sho with Almond Eye and the Japanese St Leger, the Kikuka Sho, on Fierement.

"I knew I had a good chance to win my first Tenno Sho title," he said. "The colt's condition and the race development was perfect. The pace was just right and he was relaxed so everything went smoothly."

The Kazuo Fujisawa-trained Rey De Oro showed a strong turn of foot to weave through the field and beat long-time leader Sungrazer, the mount of Joao Moreira, by a length and a quarter.

Lemaire is enjoying a brilliant season in Japan, having won four of the country's six Classics, and on Sunday he earned the small matter of a further £1 million for winning connections. 

After beating six other Group 1 winners, Rey De Oro, who won all three of his two-year-old starts and the 2017 Japanese Derby, will remain in training next year and is due to run again this year.

Fujisawa said: "He will run in one more race in this year. I'll announce it after we have determined which race it will be."

Favourite Suave Richard was only tenth of the 12 runners and trainer Yasushi Shono said: "He was very tense today. He didn't get a good start and after that his fighting spirit went away. I would like to train him for the Japan Cup as he can do better."

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

 

The pace was just right and he was relaxed so everything went smoothly

Related stories

Lemaire excited by future foreign ventures with 'exceptional' Almond Eye Controversial and colourful trainer Jean Heming dies at 78 Gordon Elliott sends pair to New Jersey for American Grand National Return to Hong Kong may not be a welcome one for former champion Moreira

Key data

Christophe Lemaire Rey De Oro Kazuo Fujisawa Joao Moreira Tenno Sho (Autumn) (Grade 1) (3yo+) (Turf)
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets