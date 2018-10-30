Johnny Sue can make the grade in open company

Loughbrickland

Saturday, October 27

Winged Leader (90+) bounced back from some disappointing efforts to win a strongly run race. Ridden to take up the lead along the back, he powered clear on the climb for home in the manner of a strong stayer.

Chosen Mate (87++) made a decisive move to slip up the inside of rivals to lead at the fourth-last. From that point he always travelled best to win comfortably.

Johnny Sue (94++) always had the quality to outclass this calibre of opposition when it is remembered that he was set to put it up to none other than Burning Ambition before falling in the same race 12 months ago. He can progress into open company.

Whatcolourishe (74+) was aided by fluent fencing on debut as she came from off the pace to beat more experienced rivals. She can improve into winners’ company.

Bloodstream (100+) has largely been campaigned on much softer surfaces, but she appeared to thrive for the switch to good ground and produced a smart turn of foot from the last. This was impressive.

Hi Murphy (84++) was the clear form horse in the race and he breezed through this assignment under an ultra-confident Noel McParlan.

Hi Murphy and Noel McParlan jump the last to win the older geldings' maiden at Loughbrickland

Dowth Hall

Sunday, October 28

Clondaw Hollow (90+) is a strong-travelling individual who looked ideally suited by this sharp course and had too many gears for his rivals. He looks a live candidate for bumper success.

Dookie (86++) consistently outjumped many of his more experienced rivals on this debut. Although this eyecatching success came in a race lacking depth, he may prove to be considerably better than this company.

Mr Boss Man (99) excelled over his fences and his Flat speed allowed him to outsprint Vinnie Luck. If avoiding the better horses in the division, he could have plenty of success with ground conditions in his favour.

Jasper Bear (74+) made much of the running to record a deserved success in what was probably the easiest task set for her to date. The consistency she has shown to date will help her in winners’ company.

Jasper Bear and Barry O'Neill win for trainer David Christie at Dowth Hall

Smooth Spoon (83+) gained a deserved success two years after he was denied his maiden victory by a final-fence fall. This was not a strong race but he has long looked capable of winning his share.

Major Davis (90++) survived a final-fence blunder when a distance clear to follow up his Castletown victory in a three-runner race. Current ground conditions will allow him to win again.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com