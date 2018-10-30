Impressive The Worlds End puts up faultless display to score on chasing debut

Owner Max McNeill came to Chepstow hoping for the best and went home on a high after his colours were carried to comfortable successes by The Worlds End and Senior Citizen, both partnered by Adrian Heskin.

Grade 1-winning hurdler The Worlds End was making his debut over fences in the 2m7½f beginners’ chase and passed the examination with flying colours as he strolled home by 14 lengths from Now McGinty.

McNeill said: “The horse in second is no mug as he was second in a Graded handicap hurdle at Aintree last April, so the form looks pretty strong and I thought my horse jumped beautifully throughout. We hoped chasing was going to be his job and he has not let us down.

“I think we made the right call staying over hurdles last season as the bottomless ground would have been against him if he had gone chasing and now we have a horse to look forward to over fences this time around.”

The owner added: “Adrian has given him a great spin and that is the beauty of having him retained to ride all of our horses as you get continuity. There is every chance the horse will now go to Newbury for the Ladbrokes meeting in about a month's time when he will run in one of the novice chases.”

Senior Citizen initiated a first double for McNeill when landing the 2m3½f maiden hurdle and he is certain the Alan King-trained five-year-old can only progress for the victory.

He said: “Alan thinks a lot of him and he has come back from his summer break a stronger horse - he could be the real deal.”

Hot spell for Frost

Conditional rider Bryony Frost continues to edge closer to riding out her claim and was in double form, steering Gaelic Flow to victory in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle and then Eason, who took the concluding bumper for her boss Paul Nicholls.

Bryony Frost: a double took her to 19 for the season

Frost, who has now partnered 19 winners this season, said of Eason: “He is still a fairly raw horse and the hope will be that there is more improvement to come as he was having a bit of a look around in front. He should come on a lot for the experience.”

Ahead of the game

If ever a race was nicked at the start it had to be the 2m7½f handicap hurdle as champion jockey Richard Johnson poached a handful of lengths at flagfall and made the remainder of the running on Solstice Star.

Winning trainer Martin Keighley said: “I could not see any pace in the race and I said to Richard that if nobody wanted to make the running, then he should not be frightened to do so. He has used his head and stolen it - that’s why he is the champion.”

Johnson had earlier visited the winner’s circle when the diminutive Bernard Llewellyn-trained Shadow’s Girl held off the persistent challenge of Stop Talking to take the 2m handicap hurdle by a nose.

THE BUZZ

Green Tea!

After finishing down the field at Chepstow, jockey Sean Houlihan reported that his mount Tea Time On Mars ran green!

All change in the ring

The two pitches on the rails at Chepstow formerly occupied by William Hill and Festival Racing were manned by the Sid Hooper organisation after recently changing hands.

Thought for the day

Judging by the way he jumped on his fencing debut, The Worlds End is set to take a high ranking in the novice-chase division when ground conditions allow.

