Hills dismisses Vertem Futurity appeal as he looks forward with Phoenix Of Spain

Connections of Phoenix Of Spain, who lost out narrowly in Saturday's Group 1 Vertem Futurity at Doncaster after being bumped by the winner Magna Grecia, will not appeal against the decision of the stewards to leave the result unchanged.



Trained by Charlie Hills for Tony Wechsler and Ann Plummer, Phoenix Of Spain went down by a head in the race that used to be known as the Racing Post Trophy, but was pushed left inside the final furlong and then bumped in the last 50 yards.



The interference prompted a stewards' inquiry, but officials at Doncaster deemed it accidental.



Hills, who hinted he would consider appealing in the immediate aftermath of the final Group 1 of the British Flat season, will not and is now looking forward to next season with the son of Lope De Vega, whom he holds in high regard.



"We're not going to appeal and will leave it," the Lambourn trainer said on Sunday morning.

"The horse looks great this morning and doesn't look like he's had a race really.



"It's early days but we'll look at the Guineas. I couldn't see any reason why he wouldn't handle Newmarket and he could have a racecourse gallop there.



"Then maybe we'll look at the French Derby. We'll see, but we can start thinking of lots of nice races for him."



A Wolverhampton novice winner in July, Phoenix Of Spain won the Acomb at York's Ebor meeting before finishing second to top juvenile Too Darn Hot in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month.



"He's got the scope to get better and stronger and what he's done this year is a bonus," Hills added. "He's a fine, big horse and has a great attitude. He's hugely exciting."

