Happy families as Dascombe's Finoah gets off the mark for Cronshaws

The clocks have gone back and half-term is over for the majority of school children but Finoah helped one Manchester family beat the Monday blues.

The Tom Dascombe-trained juvenile is named after owners Alan and Sue Cronshaw's grandsons Finley and Noah and he got off the mark in the 6f novice stakes, with one of the young boys proving to be a lucky charm.

"Finley is back in school but Noah doesn't go back until tomorrow, so we brought him to see the horse run for the first time," said a delighted Alan Cronshaw.

On his tenth start, the son of Kodiac was bounced out by Richard Kingscote and led all the way en route to a worthy success after a series of good efforts in defeat, most notably when second to subsequent Group 3 winner Sporting Chance at Wolverhampton.

"He has deserved that as he's run some top races and has some solid form, including when fifth in Two Year Old Trophy here last time," added Cronshaw. "He thrives for racing and there should be more to come from him next year."

Dalgleish on the mark again

Keith Dalgleish, who won the track's Listed Two Year Old Trophy with Summer Daydream at the start of the month, hit the target with another promising juvenile when the regally bred Dark Lochnagar took the 1m1f novice contest.

A son of Derby hero Australia out of 1,000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters, Dark Lochnagar was bought by owners Weldspec Glasgow for $25,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale last year.

He travelled strongly into contention before powering clear under Callum Rodriguez to hand his trainer successive victories in the race.

"He missed the break at Wolverhampton and the last furlong was his best as he stayed on all the time," said Rodriguez. "He's improved for the first run and is one for the future."

Channon makes a million

Mick Channon broke through the £1 million mark in Britain for the year after Billy Ray stuck on strongest in the 1m6f handicap.

It has been a profitable season for the trainer as he has also enjoyed fruitful trips to the Curragh with Opal Tiara victorious in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes and Barbill responsible for landing a valuable sales pot.

Billy Ray's win in the £15,000 contest brought about a return to the norm for Channon, whose figures in 2017 – 59 winners and £500,000 in prize-money – were well down on previous efforts.

Happy Hart claims double

Jason Hart added another two winners to his best yearly total with a double on Acadian Angel in the seller and Make Me in the three-year-old maiden.

The victory of Make Me was a triumph for perseverance as he had finished second on his previous three starts before snapping the sequence in first-time cheekpieces.

"He's been consistent and has made the most of dropping back to maiden company," said Hart.

On his profitable year, the former champion apprentice said: "I've had 65 winners now, plus a Listed victory in France [on El Astronaute], so I can't complain."

THE BUZZ



Contrasting fortunes

Kevin Stott was unshipped on the way to post for the 6f novice contest before finishing last but the jockey fared much better in the following nursery when driving out House Deposit for a neck success.

Great Brittain

North Yorkshire trainer Antony Brittain saddled his first winner at Redcar when Lucky Lodge landed the 6f handicap.

Clocked off

No official times were recorded for races on the straight course due to interference issues with the aerial.

Thought for the day

The appetite for autumn races at Redcar remains strong with more than 100 declarations for the eight-race card. With another three-figure turnout expected for next week's season finale, the runners were instructed to go straight to the start in order to preserve the ground.



Results and analysis

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com