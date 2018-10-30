Bouncing back: Angus Cheleda ready to go again after spectacular Wincanton spill

Angus Cheleda parts company from Powerful Society at Wincanton in dramatic fashion but passed the doctor to ride in the next race

Teenage conditional jockey Angus Cheleda gave his family the fright of their life as Halloween approaches with his spectacular unseating in the juvenile hurdle at Wincanton on Sunday.

Cheleda hit the hurdle and was spun into a full somersault before a heavy landing but was amazingly able to walk into the ambulance and get clearance to ride in the next race.

"I was very very lucky," said Colin Tizzard's claimer about the fall that was caught in spectacular fashion in the Racing Post picture. "My dad, granddad and godfather were all there and my mum was watching on her phone at work.

Cheleda has posted the RUK replay of his fall on his Twitter account and added: "I watched it a few times with my mum last night and can laugh about it now.

"I was checked over and rode in the next race, finishing third and it was the best thing to get back up and ride – not that I lost any confidence with the fall.

"It was my first proper fall really and I have got away lightly. I rode out this morning at Mr Tizzards and am just stiff and bruised.

As to the acrobatics, Cheleda recalled in matter of fact fashion: "I remember the filly was on the inside going to the first and slowed right down and jumped left and then going to the second she saw daylight and tried to duck out and I got unbalanced and came off."

Cheleda is rebuilding his career, having made a quick start two years ago with three winners from his first five rides, claiming 10lb as Tizzard's conditional.

"I wanted to try to ride on the Flat. I went to Charlie Hills for six or seven months but I struggled with my weight and then it was halfway through the jumps season and Charlie Mann offered me a job as his conditional."

Now back with Tizzard since the summer, Cheleda has ridden a winner on his Top Chief last month and is hoping he will be able to make use of his in-house 10lb claim.

