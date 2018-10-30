Gosden rolling with the punches as Roaring Lion is drawn low for Classic

Roaring Lion: racing on dirt for the first time at Breeders' Cup

Roaring Lion will need to once again exhibit his characteristic toughness after a less than favourable draw for Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic.

The three-year-old will be tackling dirt for the first time at Churchill Downs, and at Monday's live draw, the John Gosden-trained colt was handed stall two of 14 for the Grade 1.

But while a low draw might be beneficial for somewhere like Chester, over in America, with the way dirt races are run, you want to be drawn higher to avoid getting shuffled back and facing a lot of kickback.

Last week Gosden spoke of his concern regarding Roaring Lion running on dirt, and the trainer said on Tuesday: "Ideally you want to be drawn middle to high. It's not easy to get out from the inside before the kickback comes back at you but that's how it goes sometimes and we'll get on with it."



British bookmakers reacted by pushing Roaring Lion out to as big as 10-1 (from 8) for the Classic. Saeed Bin Suroor's Thunder Snow was also pushed out to 16-1 (from 14) for the $6 million race after being handed the inside berth next to Roaring Lion.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Mendelssohn will break from stall nine when he attempts to atone for his Churchill Downs flop on a miserably wet night there in this year's Kentucky Derby. He was trimmed into 8-1 (from 10).

Roaring Lion's stablemate Enable was also handed stall two for her Breeders' Cup Turf assignment, and Gosden is more relaxed about the dual Arc heroine's chances.

He added: "Enable's draw is fine as it's on the turf course and should not be much of a problem as it's easier to ride a race."

Gosden is more satisfied by Enable's draw at the Breeders' Cup

Frankie Dettori will be aboard Enable again, and he will ride another of owner Khalid Abdullah's runners following the news he partners Expert Eye in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Dettori's last spin on the three-year-old ended in victory in the Group 3 City Of York Stakes in August, with Ryan Moore aboard last time out when Expert Eye finished third in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp.



With Moore required to ride for Aidan O'Brien in the race, Dettori will be back in the plate, with Expert Eye coming out of stall seven.

Abdullah's racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, said: "With Ryan Moore unavailable we're happy to book Frankie who has plenty of experience of the track. The horse looks to have a decent chance."

