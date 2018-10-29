Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

International BREEDERS' CUP LATEST

Frankie Dettori to ride Eziyra in Filly & Mare Turf

Eziyra: Blandford Stakes winner is an 8-1 shot for the Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs
Eziyra: Blandford Stakes winner is an 8-1 shot for the Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By Tony O'Hehir

Frankie Dettori will ride Eziyra for Dermot Weld in the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Weld, who has enjoyed plenty of success on the international stage but has yet to win a Breeders' Cup race, said: "Eziyra went to Kentucky on Friday and travelled over well. She's all set for the race and Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride."

He added: "She has won five Group races and also ran third behind Enable in the Irish Oaks last year and third behind Sea Of Class in this year's Yorkshire Oaks."

On her most recent start the Aga Khan-owned four-time Group 3 winner landed the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at the Curragh last month.

Eziyra is a general 8-1 shot for the Filly & Mare Turf, the market headed by Godolphin's Wild Illusion at 11-4.

Dettori also has the ride on dual Arc heroine Enable to look forward to in the Turf, for which she is 4-7 market leader. No Arc winner, however, has followed up at the Breeders' Cup the same season, seven of whom contested the Turf.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news

 

 

Eziyra went to Kentucky on Friday and travelled over well

Related stories

Mixed fortunes for Gosden stars in Breeders' Cup draw Masaff takes good credentials into Ireland's final Group race of the season Weld's late season surge continues as Bona Fide proves her worth Cracksman destroys Ascot rivals again to end career with stunning triumph Frankie makes the most of Moore move off the fence as Stradivarius stars again Pointers and hot views as Cracksman bids to go out on a high in Champion Stakes

Key data

Frankie Dettori Eziyra Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (Grade 1) (3yo+ Fillies & Mares) (Turf) D K Weld
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets