Frankie Dettori to ride Eziyra in Filly & Mare Turf

Eziyra: Blandford Stakes winner is an 8-1 shot for the Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs

Frankie Dettori will ride Eziyra for Dermot Weld in the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Weld, who has enjoyed plenty of success on the international stage but has yet to win a Breeders' Cup race, said: "Eziyra went to Kentucky on Friday and travelled over well. She's all set for the race and Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride."

He added: "She has won five Group races and also ran third behind Enable in the Irish Oaks last year and third behind Sea Of Class in this year's Yorkshire Oaks."



On her most recent start the Aga Khan-owned four-time Group 3 winner landed the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at the Curragh last month.

Eziyra is a general 8-1 shot for the Filly & Mare Turf, the market headed by Godolphin's Wild Illusion at 11-4.

Dettori also has the ride on dual Arc heroine Enable to look forward to in the Turf, for which she is 4-7 market leader. No Arc winner, however, has followed up at the Breeders' Cup the same season, seven of whom contested the Turf.

