Fond memories of a 'lovely man' as tributes flow for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

There was a sombre atmosphere at Monday's race meeting at Leicester as the city mourned Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and racing paid its respects to the Thai billionaire who was a prominent investor in horses as well as the owner of Leicester City football club.

Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night as he left the King Power Stadium after Leicester's home match against West Ham.

Among the winners at Leicester on Monday was Richard Hannon, who trains 15 horses owned by Srivaddhanaprabha and who laid flowers and paid his respects at the King Power Stadium before arriving at the track.

“He was such a lovely man,” said Hannon. “He’s been down to our place a couple of times and I’ve enjoyed his company massively. There’s nobody who has a bad word to say about him – that’s not rare, it’s unheard of.

"He enjoyed his wealth but did so much good with it – that says a lot about him. He’d won the Premier League in football, has done everything there was to do in polo, and racing was like his new challenge. He was competitive and a good sportsman. It’s just shocking and you’ve got to feel for his family and friends.”

He added: “I went down to the stadium this morning. There are loads of people there but no-one is talking. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Jockeys sported black armbands and there was a minute’s silence before the first race of the afternoon in honour of a man who was universally admired in Leicester, not only for the huge investment that brought the football club a shock Premier League title in 2016 but also for his financial support of the local community.

“Many of our stewards today were there on Saturday and they're still very raw,” said general manager Rob Bracken. “In Leicester the stewards tend to do the rugby, football, cricket and the racing, so there are a lot of tender people around.

"I think for horseracing in general he has been fantastic. He’s invested money, time and passion. When he came here, along with the players, they were absolutely loving it and when he won the place was electric. He was a genuinely nice guy, quietly spoken, and he'll definitely be missed.”

One of those stewards on duty at the racecourse on Monday who was also at the King Power Stadium, the scene of Saturday’s disaster, spoke of the huge impact Srivaddhanaprabha’s death has had on the city.

He said: “It’s a disaster that I don’t think the city will recover from in the near future. It’s absolutely shocking. All you have to do is go down to the ground and you'll feel the raw emotion.”

The locals enjoyed sharing stories on Monday of how Srivaddhanaprabha would give away free beer and doughnuts on his birthday at the King Power, and the people of Leicester are clearly grateful for his £2 million donation towards a new children’s hospital for the city.

“The whole of the city is sombre,” said Mrs Brown from Leicester, whose daughter works in the ticket office at the King Power.

"He was a lovely man. His money meant he could do things but he was just like you and I, and would stand and have a chat. That one minute was lovely – a little respect.”

Her husband said: “He did things for Leicester. Some of these chairmen haven’t done anything for the community but he has. As well as Leicester City, he's a huge loss to horseracing and everyone is extremely devastated by it all."

