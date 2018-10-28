Flanagan in the pink as he records second career treble

The pink-breeched Sean Flanagan takes advantage of the fall of Wicklow Brave as Sweet Home Chicago lands the 3m hurdle in aid of breast cancer research

It was marketed as Race In Pink Day for breast cancer research, and the racing community responded, even to the extent of valet Paul Fox importing pink coloured breeches for the jockeys to wear in the 3m conditions hurdle.

The race was expected to be the latest procession for Wicklow Brave but plenty of unexpected excitement occurred, firstly when the long odds-on favourite fell at the fourth.

Thankfully, horse and rider Ruby Walsh were both unscathed, but it left the way clear for something to take advantage and that one was the Colin Bowe-trained Sweet Home Chicago in the hands of Sean Flanagan, who stayed on strongly from the last to win going away from front-runner Val De Ferbet.

It completed a double for Wexford trainer Colin Bowe, and a near 603-1 treble for fellow Wexford man Flanagan, the second of his career and a timely one as it is only a couple of weeks since his return from a broken leg sustained at Tramore in August.

Flanagan said: "I was sort of poking along in behind and was following Wicklow Brave. I suppose I was hoping to finish third, but when he fell I thought to myself that I could finish a bit closer here, I'll see what I can rob.

"I knew if I could hold onto him until the butt of the hill he'd stay on well, and he did it well. It's great sponsorship for a great cause and great to be a part of."

Bowe and Flanagan had combined to win the opening mares' maiden with 20-1 shot Western Victory, and Flanagan added: "Riding for Colin down the years, when one of his comes to the track you can be guaranteed two things – they can gallop and jump.

"There was a bit of dig in the ground today and they were both well placed on it."

Troytown possible for back-to-form Permis

The centrepiece of Flanagan's treble was the performance of the Gigginstown-owned Tout Est Permis in the 2m6f handicap chase.

The French-bred was having his first run for Noel Meade having been with Mouse Morris, and put up a dominant performance in beating market rival Dont Kick Nor Bite by six lengths.

Meade said: "He was doing everything right at home and did it well. I'd imagine his next run will be in the Troytown, or something like that."

No where to go: Connard and Danny Mullins are hampered by a loose horses in the beginners chase

Mullins on the mark

It was a fine day for champion trainer Willie Mullins. A short-priced treble here was added to by a double at Wexford, with Wicklow Brave's fall the only reverse.

A little bit of a novelty factor came with Mullins giving Denis O'Regan an opportunity on Dorrells Pierji in the 2m4f novice hurdle, and the Corkman didn't spurn it.

"I think I've ridden a winner for Willie before but it's that long ago I can't remember!" said O'Regan. He might not have to wait as long again.

THE BUZZ

Good start

Martin Pipe Hurdle winner Blow By Blow made a winning reappearance in the 2m6f beginners' chase, a race won in recent years by Don Cossack and Presenting Percy.

Thought for the day

Quite a few sports have got behind breast cancer research in recent years and it was very good to see Irish racing do its bit. Special mention must go to valet Paul Fox.

Results, replays and analysis