Peregrine Run looks to have plenty going for him at Wexford

Peregrine Run: has plenty going for him at Wexford

Peregrine Run, a four-time winner over fences, appears to have plenty going for him in the Listed Michael W Hickey Memorial Chase (3.10), the main event over 2m7f at Wexford.

Victory for Roger Loughran's mount would bring the eight-year-old's career tally to ten wins.

Two of his chase victories have been achieved at Wexford over 2m, but trainer Peter Fahey is expecting a big run from him over this longer trip.

Fahey said: "Peregrine Run is well treated at the weights and has shown he handles Wexford well. He'll have the good ground he likes. It's a competitive race, although there are only five runners, and he's going there in good form.

"We also run Mine Now, who was last seen finishing third in a handicap at the Galway festival. He runs well fresh, is in good order and should go well."

Fahey hopes another Dream comes true

Trained by Jarlath Fahey, brother of Peregrine Run's trainer, Dream Walker returns to a track where he has won three times, twice for Brian Ellison and once for Fahey when scoring over this trip last month, to contest the Kone Handicap (1.45).

Fahey said of the nine-year-old: "Dream Walker is in great form. The slow ground will be ideal and it's great having Chris [Hayes], who has ridden him to his three course wins, back on board. Galway brings out the best in the horse, so we're very hopeful."

Dream Walker (grey): bids for another victory at Galway

Fahey is also represented by Top Notch Tonto, the mount of 5lb claimer Denis Linehan and, like Dream Walker, he was previously trained by Ellison.

Can Raynama get off the mark?

Runner-up on two of four starts last year, the Dermot Weld-trained Raynama made a belated reappearance at Cork 19 days ago when a staying on third and now bids to get off the mark at the sixth attempt in the Corrib Food Products Maiden (2.20 Galway).

The daughter of Siyouni is well drawn in stall one and Weld said of Declan McDonogh's mount: "She ran well at Cork and is in good form. Hopefully she will have progressed and will run a good race."

Raynama faces 15 rivals, including the Joe Murphy-trained Mona Bell and John Murphy's Rue D'Antibes, both of whom were placed on their most recent starts.

Elliott set to fire another winner in

Gordon Elliott has been firing in the winners in recent days on both sides of the Irish Sea and his Duca De Thaix will be attempting to get off the mark over fences at the second attempt in the 2m beginners' chase (3.45 Wexford).

Duca De Thaix (maroon): goes for the in-form Gordon Elliott

A Grade 3 winner over hurdles last season but ultimately disappointing in that code, Duca De Thaix ran second to Kildorrery when making his chasing debut at Punchestown 13 days ago.

Elliott said: "Duca De Thaix is in good form and hopefully he will have come forward from his Punchestown race. If he has, he should have a good chance."

The name game

The eye of Only Fools & Horses fans will be drawn to a runner in the EBF 'Double Trigger' Novice Stakes (1.05) at Redcar.

Fittingly, Rodney After Dave is among the 11 runners, although the already-gelded two-year-old will have to improve a great deal on his debut 12th of 13 to trouble the principals.

Marjorie Fife trains him for Equinox Racing, with Cam Hardie booked to ride.

For younger racing fans who might not get the reference, Del Boy's little brother in the show, Rodney, was called Dave by roadsweeper Trigger.

