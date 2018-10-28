Exitas showing the way for trainer Phil Middleton after veterans' success

Buckinghamshire trainer Phil Middleton has sent out only five horses so far this jumps season, including undoubted standard-bearer Exitas.

For the second autumn running, Exitas has enjoyed a rare old time. Last year it culminated in a Listed win at Ascot and on Sunday he landed a second win within a month, cruising to success in the £30,000 veterans' chase.

Middleton, who also part-owns Exitas, was not at the track and was instead represented by Simon Thomas, who said: "He's a hard horse to get right, which is why he's run so much recently, but when he's right he's good."

This revival for Exitas has coincided with stepping up in trip and Thomas added: "We always thought he'd get three miles, but he was winning over shorter so we never saw the need to try."



Now that the ten-year-old has proved himself at the trip, there is only one destination.

"I think the final of this series would be the long-term aim," Thomas said. "We'll have a look at other things in the meantime. He could go back to Ascot."

Park set for bigger things

The way Paisley Park was campaigned last year suggested Emma Lavelle thought a lot of him, and he repaid the faith in style by winning off 140 on his handicap debut in the 2m4f hurdle.

Lavelle said: "We thought about chasing but couldn't school him on grass due to the weather. So we thought we'd have a run over hurdles and I'd say after that he's signed himself up for another season hurdling."

She admitted that handicaps might be off the agenda soon, but "depending on what the handicapper does" Paisley Park might run in the Grade 3 on Betfair Chase day formerly known as the Fixed Brush Hurdle.

Hemmings on the board

Aintree is not really back until Trevor Hemmings' silks have been carried to victory and it did not take long this autumn, as Stoney Mountain got the better of hot favourite Aye Aye Charlie in the opening maiden hurdle.



A dual bumper winner who ran in Cheltenham's Champion Bumper in between, Stoney Mountain was making his hurdling debut but travelled notably well under Richard Johnson and looks a smart prospect, in the short and long term.

Hemmings said: "It was my son who bred him. He owns the mare and chose the sire. Maybe I should listen to him more often!"

THE BUZZ

Fenton runs away with it

Moabit made all in the charity race that took place before the first, winning by 21 lengths under Lucy Fenton. Fenton later collected the prize for the Old Roan Chase.

Another for Skelton

Dan Skelton recorded winner number 101 of the season when Molly The Dolly landed the 3m1f novice handicap chase.

Thought for the day

Old Roan winner Frodon was not the only deceptively-aged horse on show. Monet's Garden, whose name adorns the race he won three times, paraded beforehand and looked in marvellous order for a horse that is now 20 years old.

Results, replays & analysis

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com