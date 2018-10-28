Eight And Bob leaves Act D Wags smiling once again

The Act D Wagg syndicate tasted success with Clondaw Warrior at Royal Ascot, and it looks like they might have another good one in Eight And Bob

The Act D Wag Syndicate, which comprises Gillian Walsh, wife of Ruby, Aine Casey, wife of former-jockey-turned Willie Mullins' assistant David, Tamso Doyle and Aisling Lawlor, enjoyed many big days with Clondaw Warrior, and while Eight And Bob has some way to go before filling those shoes, success for the Mullins-trained horse kept the syndicate smiling.

A handicap hurdle at Wexford may be a world away from the dizzy heights the syndicate reached with Clondaw Warrior, but a return to the winner's enclosure with Eight And Bob, ridden by Paul Townend, brought plenty of cheer.

David Casey said: "That'll keep the women happy. Happy wife, happy life!

"He's a fun horse, I don't think he's a Clondaw Warrior but he's won now and that's all you want.

"Hopefully he'll get further. He ran well in the north last time and if he can pick up another one or two somewhere we'll be delighted."

Mullins and Townend were also successful in the 2m4f mares' hurdle with all-the-way winner Sapphire Lady, who was bouncing back from her disappointing display at Limerick earlier in the month.

Casey said: "She was obviously disappointing at Limerick but there was no real reason for that. She seemed well during the week and we said we'd let her take her chance.

"She gets the trip well and jumped well today. She could be a fraction better going this way."

Townend completed a treble when guiding the Eric McNamara-trained Silver Planeur to victory in the 3m handicap hurdle.

The ups and downs

This sport of kings is also one that would tame lions. Just ask owner Barry Connell and trainer Alan Fleming.

Not long after the pair welcomed back Barwell, a most impressive winner of the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle, they were seen rushing off to the stable yard to assess the damage inflicted upon the gelding's hind leg by the second-last hurdle in the straight. Barry Connell: started off the day with a winner

Connell said: "He's a nice horse but he's taken the skin off his hind leg and it looks nasty. He caught himself in the second-last hurdle – hopefully he'll be all right."

He added: "We bought him to go juvenile hurdling last year and it's lucky we didn't as he grew a lot. We thought he'd go and do that here today.

"If we can patch him up and get him back in one piece he could be quite smart."

Thought for the day

Padraig Roche has done well since taking over from his legendary father Christy and this was another successful day at the office, with Neddyvaughan doing the stable proud in the penultimate handicap chase. Long may the young trainer's run of form continue.

Results, replays, analysis

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com