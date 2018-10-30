Eddies Miracle rises to Challenge with spirited run on Flat

Eddies Miracle and David Christie in the Corinthian Challenge charity race at Leopardstown

A Flat race at Leopardstown over 1m2f is not somewhere you would expect a proven three-mile point-to-pointer to appear.

However, six days after dead-heating for second at Tinahely, Eddies Miracle lined up in the final leg of the 2018 Corinthian Challenge at the Foxrock venue and was far from disgraced.

Ridden by his handler David Christie’s son David, who is a familiar face on the point-to-point circuit, the ten-year-old outsider finished a commendable third, surrounded by a bunch of Flat handicappers.

Christie has long held the view that the eight-time winner has plenty of speed and that was vindicated by this performance.

David Christie jnr was joined in the series by Graham Atkinson, another name that will be familiar to point-to-point followers.

Atkinson rode in more than 25 races between the flags and is the brother of recently retired rider Don Atkinson.

GAIN mares’ series starts on Sunday

The GAIN mares’ series, one of the biggest sources of support for point-to-pointing mares for close to three decades, gets under way for the 2018-19 season on Sunday.

GAIN Equine Nutrition launched this season’s series at the yard of the now six-time champion handler Colin Bowe as they reaffirmed their support for the long-running series, which will take in a total of 21 races in seven counties.

That builds to the 22nd and final big-money race at Ballynoe on March 31 when the sponsor will once again team up with the Ballynoe point-to-point committee to award a bonus of €3,000 to the final winner.

Last season Milan Dancer travelled down from Noel Kelly’s Draperstown yard to win the final, highlighting the lure of a big pot.

The series opener on Sunday will feature as part of the North Kilkenny’s first point-to-point at Damma House.

Moig South gears up for new November date

This Sunday will see the first autumn fixture for the Stonehall Harriers at Moig South, a course that was well received after its debut on the calendar in March.

With an autumn date more suitable for the dairy farm of Timmy and Maura Hanley, on whose land the fixture takes place, the meeting has been moved to early November.

Given the enthusiasm at last week’s fixture launch in the Longcourt Hotel in Newcastle West, the switch to the autumn could well be a great success.

Fixture secretary John O’Shaughnessy reported that the night was well supported with more than 100 people attending, including Patrick O’Donovan, who is the Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Open Government and eGovernment, and local TD Tom Neville.

“Primarily, we wanted to show our appreciation and thanks to our sponsors and the people who had volunteered over the years to help us run the events, as it wouldn’t be possible without them,” said O’Shaughnessy.

“It also allowed us to promote the point-to-point to a wider audience. We can no longer rest on our laurels as we have to compete with so many other events nowadays. It’s up to us to go out and sell the event to the younger generation.”

The event gained significant coverage in local and regional newspapers and, with the course reported to be in great condition, a great day’s racing is in store.

Dowth Hall thriving as crowds flock to course

The team behind the annual Dowth Hall point-to-point once again excelled themselves on Sunday by putting on a fantastic event.

In a short space of time, Tamso Doyle and Emer Lynch have built the event into an autumn highlight, not only in racing circles but across the counties of Meath and Louth.

Although the ground may have contributed to smaller field sizes, the thousands of people who flocked to the historic site were spoiled for choice, with the attractions in the centre of the course growing each year.

Pistol Whipped fetches £110,000 at Goffs UK

The first six-figure point-to-pointer of the new season was sold at public auction when Pistol Whipped fetched £110,000 at the Goffs UK Autumn sale last Thursday.

Colin Bowe’s odds-on favourite was beaten at Loughrea last month when finishing a two-length second, but the market was not put off by that as Highflyer Bloodstock won the battle to buy him.

Pistol Whipped’s conqueror at Loughrea, Unexpected Depth from the Ellen Doyle yard, was bought for £75,000 by Kevin Ross.

Roger Brookhouse continued to support point-to-point form horses when buying two horses from the Doyle brothers and completing the quartet of point-to-pointers that broke the £50,000 mark at the sale.

Brookhouse went to £60,000 for Donnchadh Doyle’s Moira winner Buck’s Bin’s and £55,000 for Cormac Doyle’s Rock On Rocco, who had finished third behind Unexpected Depth and Pistol Whipped.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com