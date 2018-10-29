Dry spell delight for Fahey as Peregrine Run lands feature chase

All smiles: Peter Fahey and the happy connections of Peregrine Run after the gelding won the feature at Wexford

The majority of trainers in Ireland may have been busy cursing the lack of recent rain but Peter Fahey is relishing the unseasonably dry period with Peregrine Run being afforded the opportunity to show what he is made of on his favoured ground.

Fahey’s stable star postponed his holidays by notching career win number ten under regular pilot Roger Loughran in the feature 2m7f Listed Chase, with the outcome scarcely looking in any doubt.

With his eight-year-old in a rich vein of form, Fahey revealed his attention would turn to Saturday’s Grade 2 second-season chase at Down Royal in an effort to capitalise before the weather takes a turn for the worse.

"If the ground is quick and he comes out of this okay he might go to Down Royal at the weekend,” Fahey said.

"More than likely he'd be finished up for the season after that. He's won ten races for us so he's doing a right job.

"It's been dry for so long that when it starts raining it probably won't stop. He’s been in great form the whole time.”

Fahey added: “We changed tactics a bit too much on his last few runs – we were riding him a bit handier with the blinkers on. That was probably the wrong thing to do because he has to be switched off out the back and that's what we've done with him today.

"He was well entitled to win with his mark and hopefully it'll stay dry until the weekend."

McNamara’s Monarch rules

Andrew McNamara’s Mandarin Monarch had to share the verdict when dead-heating at Fairyhouse last time but the progressive hurdler hogged the podium for himself in the rated novice hurdle under Dillon Maxwell.

“He's been a great horse for the lads and that's the fourth race he's won for us. He won two at Dundalk and now twice over hurdles,” McNamara said.

"We'll see if the ground stays okay and we might continue over hurdles and if not he'll probably appear at Dundalk at some stage over the winter. Hopefully there'll be a bit more fun to be had with him."

Eye on the prize

The beginners’ chase offered a taster of what’s to come this season with many of the top stables represented but it was Henry de Bromhead who took the prize with the potentially smart Gigginstown-owned chaser Mind’s Eye.

Despite looking a little outpaced in the straight, Mind’s Eye battled on strongly to win going away in the end, with de Bromhead clearly enamoured by what he saw.

He said: "I'm delighted with that. He might go for the Craddockstown at Punchestown but we'll see how he is after today and I'll speak to the O'Learys. The Drinmore is another option."

Thought for the day

Youcantcallherthat looked a good thing when turning out 56lbs lower over hurdles than she is over fences in the 2m6½f handicap hurdle for Denis Hogan. Alas, it wasn’t to be with 25-1 shot Beeper’s Ruby running her down late, with the defeat serving as a reminder that chase marks often go out the window with horses reverting to hurdles.

